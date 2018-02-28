Allegan, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2018) - When the Carnival Horizon ship sets off on its maiden voyage April 2, 2018 on a 13-day Mediterranean cruise, it will be offering more than 3,900 passengers a chance to navigate the third high ropes course available on a Carnival cruise ship - the Sky Trail® course, designed and constructed by Ropes Courses, Inc. (RCI). The single-level structure has 24 different elements that follow two different paths. The circular design, supported by 12 different poles, creates two linear paths that assure a smooth flow for participants as they take on each new challenge. Two of Carnival's sister ships, Breeze and Magic, have been featuring Sky Trail® Expedition courses for the past several years.

The aerial ropes course will be located on Deck 14 and poised 150 feet above the sea. Passengers are fitted into a safety harness and can opt for the beginner or intermediate route. Obstacles include rope bridges, swinging steps, and narrow beams. The unique construction and layout of the Sky Trail® Expedition accommodates Carnival's high capacity needs by allowing for hundreds of guests to traverse the course per hour. Adults, and children taller than 48 inches, can test their skills and balance and progress from the beginner to intermediate route as their confidence and skills improve.

"Carnival Cruise Line is known for its thrilling open-air attractions and the ropes course on Carnival Horizon promises to be a spectacular attraction on our newest ship," enthused Dominic Chancellor, manager of Outer Decks Experience for Carnival Cruise Line. "Guests can enjoy the thrill of traversing suspended ropes while taking in the breathtaking views to the sea below. We can't wait for our guests to check it out."

"Designing another Sky Trail course for a Carnival cruise ship was an exciting opportunity for us," explained Jim Liggett, founder and owner of RCI. "Working with a smaller amount of space than we typically use for our many land-based structures and still managing to add so much variety and challenge, made this a really fun and rewarding installation. We realize that deck space on these vessels is at a premium and we were honored to be welcomed back," he added.

Ropes Courses, Inc. (RCI) has been custom manufacturing, installing and servicing adventure products since 1989. Sky Trail® ropes courses and its entire family of products are designed and engineered to deliver interactive recreational challenges. RCI also owns Amaze'n Mazes and sells Clip 'n Climb climbing challenges for North and South American installations. RCI adventure products are custom designed and easily integrated into amusement parks, zoos, family entertainment centers, museums, resorts, cruise ships, and more. Millions of participants on five continents and in 24 countries experience RCI attractions annually. For more information visit www.ropescoursesinc.com







The brand new Carnival Horizon cruise ship will be the third Carnival ship to feature a Sky Trail ropes course experience to its passengers.

