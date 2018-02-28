

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Biologic Products Inc. (CBPO) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its earnings fell to $25.91 million, or $0.90 per share. This was lower than $26.86 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $370.41 million. This was up from $341.17 million last year.



China Biologic Products Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $25.91 Mln. vs. $26.86 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.90 vs. $0.95 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q4): $370.41 Mln vs. $341.17 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.6%



