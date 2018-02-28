

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yum Brands' Pizza Hut will be the new official pizza sponsor of the NFL from the upcoming 2018 season.



The multi-year agreement will offer Pizza Hut a vast array of exclusive marketing rights, benefits and designations that will unmistakably connect the brand with the NFL and its teams, players, events, partners, properties and the many NFL experiences that capture the passion of consumers and football fans from all over the world, the company said in a statement.



The latest deal comes a day after Papa John's cut its ties with NFL to focus on deals with specific teams and players.



'We know many of our fans enjoy pizza while watching NFL games and we are thrilled to have Pizza Hut, an industry leader and one of America's favorite brands, as an official league sponsor,' said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. 'With a focus on family, friends and fun, Pizza Hut has the creativity we are looking for in a partner and we look forward to working together with them to make the at-home NFL experience more exciting than ever for our fans.'



The NFL partnership will first unfold for Pizza Hut, appropriately, during the 2018 NFL Draft to be held near its global headquarters in North Dallas.



