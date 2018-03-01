

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A couple backed out from buying a house in Paradise Valley in Arizona after discovering that the house was used as a set in the porn industry.



The home, which was built in 1961, had been used as the set of pornographic website Wifey's World, run by married couple Kevin and Sandra Otterson. The couple bought the house in June 2010, according to property records.



Linda Fein, who had made a $2.2 million offer for the four-bedroom, 4,172 square mansion, made the discovery after the agent told them that the sellers were in the entertainment industry.



'At that price point, I figured there might be some courtesy to the buyer,' Ms Fein told the Republic. 'I just can't make Thanksgiving dinner on counters where a porn star has been lounging around.'



In Arizona, it is not mandatory to disclose a property's porn-industry history in a listing.



'I certainly believe there are people out there who wouldn't care about the house being used for those purposes,' Ms Fein told the Republic. 'I'm just not one of them.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX