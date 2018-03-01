Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 01/03/2018 / 07:00 UTC+8 *[FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE] / Union Medical Healthcare partners with Asia Miles to start customers off on fascinating journey to health, beauty and glamorous lifestyle* (28 February 2018, Hong Kong) *Union Medical Healthcare Limited* ("Union Medical Healthcare" or the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries, is referred to as the "Group", SEHK stock code: 2138), a leading medical aesthetic service provider in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce its partnership with Asia Miles, Asia's leading travel and lifestyle rewards programme, in which the clients of its health management centre re:HEALTH, dental centre UMH DENTAL CARE and chiropractic services centre SPINE Central can enjoy rewards. Simultaneously, commencing from 1 March 2018, members of Asia Miles can earn points for the Union Medical Healthcare membership programme and earn Asia Miles at the same time by joining specific health management programmes of the Group's health management centre re:HEALTH, dental centre UMH DENTAL CARE and chiropractic services centre SPINE Central. The arrangement will enrich the clients' experiences of health management with extra rewards. To celebrate the partnership, the Group is giving an array of benefits under promotional campaigns to its clients. A specific amount of bonus miles will be offered to the targeted clients during certain festivals or promotion periods, enabling them to earn miles easily to redeem fabulous awards. *Ms. Mercedes Ho, Head of Partnership & Business Development of Asia Miles, *said: "We are pleased to welcome Union Medical Healthcare as our partner. Through the partnership, our members can earn Asia Miles while enjoying health management services in their daily lives, allowing them to redeem various travel and lifestyle awards they value most." *Mr. Eddy Tang, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Medical Healthcare*, said, "Union Medical Healthcare has been endeavouring to enhance client experience. The partnership allows our members to earn rewards from the Group's membership programme and earn miles in one go. This can help to boost the number of clients and raise brand awareness. As a concierge of our clients' health and aesthetic, we would like to offer them quality health management services leading them to a glamourous lifestyle." *Scheme Details* *Brand: *re:HEALTH, dental centre UMH DENTAL CARE and chiropractic services centre SPINE Central *Redemption rate*: members can get *1 Asia Mile* for every *HK$3 spent*. The rate may vary with the promotion programmes of each brand *Special Promotion*: A specific amount of extra reward miles or multiples of them will be offered to clients during certain festivals or promotion periods *About Brand * *re:HEALTH* re:HEALTH is a one-stop health management centre that offers comprehensive services, including integrated health check, health management and health supplements. The centre was awarded "Healthcare Professional's Most Trustworthy Health Screening Brand Award" at "Hong Kong Healthcare Professional's Most Prominent Brand Award 2017". re:HEALTH is also one of a few health management centres that can provide a comprehensive health check report in four hours. The Chinese medicine practitioners at the center also offer Chinese medicine consultation, prescription and acupuncture services. *UMH DENTAL CARE* UMH Dental Care offers a wide range of dental services, including dental cleaning, teeth whitening, dental X-Rays, tooth extraction, minimally invasive dental implant, oral surgery, clear aligners for teeth-straightening, dental crown and whitestrip. Its professional team with extensive experience offers comprehensive services that brings a confident and healthy smile to its clients. The Group handled over 1,000 cases of Invisalign(R) teeth-straightening treatment in 2017 and was the Black Diamond Provider of the transparent orthodontic device for teeth alignment under the brand Invisalign(R) for three years in a row. *SPINE Central* SPINE Central, which has been officially opened for business since 31 July 2017, is the first pain management centre in Hong Kong with its services ranging from orthopedics, neurosurgery, chiropractic and physiotherapy. With doctors specializing in spine surgery and chiropractic, as well as registered physiotherapists and practitioners, SPINE Central is committed to listening to and understanding its customers' needs and expectations, offering suitable treatment and advice with one-stop solution to the problems with the spine. - End - *About Union Medical Healthcare Limited* Union Medical Healthcare is principally engaged in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in the Greater China via its 55 clinics and servicing centres with an aggregate service floor area of 200,000 sq. ft. The Group provides a full range of services and products under our well-recognised brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN, chiropractic services centre SPINE Central, health management and vaccination centre re:HEALTH and comprehensive dental centre UMH DENTAL CARE. The Group is the largest aesthetic medical service provider in Hong Kong in terms of revenue and obtained the Hong Kong Top Service Brand in 2016. *About Asia Miles* Asia Miles, Asia's leading travel and lifestyle rewards programme, was launched in February 1999 and has more than 10 million members and over 700 programme partners worldwide. Asia Miles aims to deliver Life Rewarded and offers members extensive opportunities to earn miles by spending daily from flights, hotels, dining, financial services, retail, and many others. With 27 airline partners, Asia Miles members can earn miles when flying to more than 1,000 destinations worldwide. With 400 dining outlets to choose from, Asia Miles offers one of the largest ranges of lifestyle food & beverage options in Asia to earn miles. In addition to flight awards, Asia Miles members can also redeem miles and enjoy fabulous awards such as hotel stays at 60,000 hotels, car rental services in 20 countries, over 35,000 lifestyle and experience awards. Asia Miles is open to anyone aged 2 or above and is free to join. *For further information, please contact: iPR Ogilvy & Mather* Callis Lau / Molisa Lau / Maggie Chui / Francesca Yeung Tel: (852) 2136 6952 / 2136 6953 / 2136 8059 / 3920 7639 Fax: (852) 3170 6606 Email: umh@iprogilvy.com Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=QRUPRLBGRJ [1] Document title: Mr. Gabriel Lee (Middle), Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Union Medical Healthcare and Ms. Mercedes Ho (2nd from the right) Head of Partnership & Business Development of Asia Miles joined the kick-off ceremony today to celebrate the part 01/03/2018 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 