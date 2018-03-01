Go-Staff Cofounders Share Award-Winning Staffing Secrets

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2018 / Go-Staff announced recently that it was a recipient of the Best of Staffing Award from Inavero. A national annual competition is held for this award, and results are collated from surveys taken by job candidates and clients of staffing companies. Cofounders Stacey Crumrine, CEO, and Scott Crumrine, CFO, are proud to receive this award, which is awarded to only about 2% of North American staffing companies, for service excellence because it represents the opinion of the people who matter - those who have benefited from the company's services.

To be successful in the staffing industry, it takes hard work and getting some key factors right. Stacey Crumrine details how the following factors have led to the company's success.

The Management and Staff

This family-owned firm has been operating since 2001 and has built up a strong management team. Stacey Crumrine believes that everyone who works at Go-Staff understands they are making a significant impact in the life of someone else and this is what drives their staff and is a reason for their success. The company culture is one of mutual respect, honesty, integrity, and professionalism. The team has many years of experience in the human resources field.

The Way Job Candidates Are Treated

The team at Go-Staff has a personalized approach to job candidates that takes far more into account than first impressions and what appears on a resume. They believe that a person's character has as much bearing on suitability for a position as skills.

They look for qualities like integrity, perseverance, and competence. Carefully developed screening tests help recruiters to identify critical skills and abilities. Go-Staff has the reputation of being able to match job candidates and clients successfully, fulfilling its motto of 'The right staff right now.'

The Relationship with Clients

The Go-Staff personalized approach extends to its clients. It assigns an Account Manager to each client, so the client has one person to relate to and rely on. It goes far beyond simply sending candidates to work. The relationship of Go-Staff with clients is that of a strategic partner, helping them to source the right people and keep them. It entails understanding their requirements, whether it's for long term, temp-to-hire positions, temporary workers or payroll. Also, regardless if someone is working temporarily for a client, they are employees of Go-Staff and enjoy the benefits of that. They might rotate between different clients but they are still considered full time employees of Go-Staff and are treated as part of the Go-Staff family. Placing and retaining the right staff improves the company's labor costs and productivity.

Go-Staff's relationship-focused approach builds stronger customer relations by paying heed to the client's requirements and fulfilling commitments. They can customize solutions for clients whether this means finding 100 temporary workers for a week or a highly skilled professional for a permanent executive position. Their attitude is that if a client presents them with a challenge, they can meet it.

Follow Processes

Whether it is application or onboarding, processes are followed so that everyone in the company is on the same page. The company has offices in various cities in Southern California and what one branch does mirrors another. This speaks to its competency, consistency and professionalism.

A Benefit to Local Communities

Go-Staff appreciates the fact that it can contribute to local communities by helping people find jobs and support their families. It also works with community organizations that offer job programs for at-risk individuals, offering them a second chance. Partnering with private organizations to offer training opportunities to job seekers is another aspect of their community involvement.

Promote and Practice Core Values

From the top down, Go-Staff has a culture of integrity, professionalism, and excellent service that spreads through all levels of the organization. It believes in doing the right thing, no matter what, and gaining the award shows that people take notice of this and come back to them repeatedly.

