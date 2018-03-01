Mobile World Congress, the world's largest gathering for the mobile industry, takes place 26 February 1 March 2018 in Barcelona.

Business Wire is the official news distribution partner for MWC18. Breaking news releases and online press kits are available on the official Exhibitor Online News Center and http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mobile-world-congress-2018/.

Listed below is the MWC18 exhibitor news recap for Days 2 and 3

02/28/2018 09:20 AM

Keysight Technologies, Unigroup Spreadtrum RDA Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Extend Existing Collaboration in 5G Technology

02/28/2018 06:09 AM

Total Launches TOTAL eWallet, an Innovative Service Station Payment Service in Conjunction with Worldline

02/28/2018 03:01 AM

GSMA and ICANN Sign Memorandum of Understanding at GSMA Mobile World Congress

02/28/2018 03:00 AM

Marfeel Cuts Publishers' Page Loads to 0.7 Seconds

02/28/2018 01:00 AM

Zain and DOCOMO Digital Partner with Google's Apigee Platform to Introduce an API Platform to Boost Zain's Digital Strategy

02/28/2018 12:00 AM

Visa's Everywhere Initiative Calls on Global FinTechs to Participate in 2018 Program

02/28/2018 12:00 AM

Taoglas Launches Revolutionary Lightweight, Rugged Antennas for Automotive, Drone Markets

02/27/2018 11:00 PM

SpotX Infographic Reveals Growth of Connected TV Advertising in Europe

02/27/2018 11:00 PM

Mastercard Uses Facebook Messenger To Help Small Businesses Go Digital

02/27/2018 10:00 PM

Ooredoo Maldives Accelerates "Ooredoo Next" Growth, Announces New Channel on Its Digital Engagement Platform, In Partnership With FastForward.ai

02/27/2018 10:00 PM

XSun Selects Sierra Wireless Device-to-Cloud IoT Solution for Solar-Powered Autonomous Drone

02/27/2018 09:59 PM

Smartify CIC and MOBGEN, part of Accenture Interactive, Win GLOMO Award for Augmented Reality and Art Recognition App "SMARTIFY"

02/27/2018 09:00 PM

TDK to acquire Chirp Microsystems, aiming for leadership in ultrasonic sensing solutions

02/27/2018 08:55 PM

OSF Global Services Partners with Kumbaya to Connect the Unconnected

02/27/2018 04:30 PM

Airspan and Sprint Selected as the Winner of "Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough" at GLOMO 2018 Awards

02/27/2018 01:05 PM

PCTEL Demonstrates 5G mmWave Testing Solution at MWC

02/27/2018 12:30 PM

HARMAN Adds Harman Kardon Astra with Amazon Alexa to Lineup of Voice Controlled Speakers

02/27/2018 11:40 AM

ASUS Unveils the All-New ZenFone 5 Series at MWC 2018

02/27/2018 08:45 AM

T-Mobile Building Out 5G in 30 Cities This Year…and That's Just the Start

02/27/2018 08:00 AM

GSMA Announces Winners for 2018 GLOMO Awards

02/27/2018 06:15 AM

Sprint to Deploy Samsung's New 5G-Ready Massive MIMO Solutions to Increase Gigabit Speeds and Capacity

02/27/2018 05:57 AM

Spirent Collaborates to Demonstrate World's First 5G Over-the-Air Massive MIMO Beamforming RF Test Bed

02/27/2018 05:00 AM

TTS-Wireless Announces Successful Deployment of IMNOS with T-Mobile US

02/27/2018 04:30 AM

REDMINT NETWORK Launches Loud ML Deep Learning API for Linux in the US in Partnership with InfluxData

02/27/2018 03:00 AM

Keysight Technologies, DatangMobile Demonstrate 5G-New Radio Solutions at Mobile World Congress 2018

02/27/2018 03:00 AM

Sunsea Telecommunications Uses Ayla IoT Platform for Chinese Service Providers' IoT Initiatives

02/27/2018 03:00 AM

Vertiv to Provide Energy Savings as a Service to Telefónica

02/27/2018 01:00 AM

TeleScope Application on NoviFlow's NoviSwitches Uses AI to Enable Real-Time Visibility into Video Flows in Live Networks

02/27/2018 01:00 AM

IAB Research Identifies Opportunities for Brands to Engage with Consumers Throughout the Day During Their Own 'Personal Prime Times'

02/27/2018 01:00 AM

Alibaba Cloud Launches Cloud and AI Solutions in Europe to Meet Changing Needs in Digital Transformation

02/27/2018 12:55 AM

xRAN Forum Merges With C-RAN Alliance to Form ORAN Alliance

02/27/2018 12:05 AM

Coriant Forms Executive Advisory Board

02/27/2018 12:00 AM

ZTE and InfoVista Sign Strategic Alliance Agreement for SD-WAN

02/27/2018 12:00 AM

MultiPhy Boosts Next Generation 5G Wireless Networks with 100G Single-Wavelength PAM4 DSP IC

02/27/2018 12:00 AM

Quuppa Launches Powerful Tag Module for Precision Location

02/27/2018 12:00 AM

Taoglas Launches Efficient Online Ordering and Customization Services for Antennas, Cables

02/27/2018 12:00 AM

Avast and Vodafone Partner to Provide Mobile and Family Security

02/27/2018 12:00 AM

Avast: Consumers at Risk of Financial Loss as Mobile Banking Trojans Threaten to Spread Confusion Worldwide

02/27/2018 12:00 AM

Visa Expands Global Network of Partners to Promote Contactless Payments in Public Transportation

02/27/2018 12:00 AM

InfoVista Partners with Nuage Networks Over Application-Centric SD-WAN

02/26/2018 11:00 PM

CSG Supports Rain's Digital Disruption

02/26/2018 11:00 PM

Fortumo Launches Trident: an Open Bundling Platform for Co-Marketing

02/26/2018 11:00 PM

Skyworks Launches SkyOne LiTE

02/26/2018 11:00 PM

Latest GSMA Report Highlights Success of Mobile Money with over 690 Million Accounts Worldwide

02/26/2018 10:30 PM

CommScope and Nokia Team Up to Reduce Active DAS Solution Complexity

02/26/2018 10:05 PM

02/26/2018 10:00 PM

Girbau Selects Sierra Wireless Device-to-Cloud IoT Solution to Transform Commercial Laundry Machines

02/26/2018 10:00 PM

Telefónica Deutschland Selects Gemalto Solution to Deliver Identity Verification Service

02/26/2018 10:00 PM

Gemalto Enables Swift and Secure Creation of Trusted Digital Identities

02/26/2018 09:00 PM

Solo Energy Launches FlexiGrid Built on Asavie IoT Connect to Transform the Renewable Energy Market

02/26/2018 03:01 PM

ADDING MULTIMEDIA Lenovo Sees Intelligence Transforming Everything at MWC 2018, From Devices to Data Center

02/22/2018 11:55 PM

