

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, sliding more than 70 points or 2.2 percent in that span. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,260-point plateau and it may open under pressure again on Thursday.



The global forecast remains soft thanks to concerns over interest rates and weakness in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financials and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index dropped 32.66 points or 0.99 percent to finish at 3,259.41 after trading between 3,239.84 and 3,277.83. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 2.86 points or 0.16 percent to end at 1,811.78.



Among the actives, Bank of China skidded 2.08 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 1.77 percent, Agricultural Bank of China retreated 1.67 percent, China Construction Bank tumbled 1.31 percent, Bank of Communications gave away 1.22 percent, China Life plunged 2.04 percent, Ping An Insurance plummeted 2.94 percent, PetroChina shed 1.60 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 2.29 percent, China Vanke fell 0.61 percent and Gemdale surged 2.73 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened higher Wednesday but turned lower midway through the session to end firmly in the red for the second straight session.



The Dow plunged 380.83 points or 1.50 percent to 25,029.20, while the NASDAQ slumped 57.35 points or 0.78 percent to 7,273.01 and the S&P tumbled 30.45 points or 1.11 percent to 2,713.83.



The volatility came as traders expressed uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates after new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell seemed to suggest that the Fed may raise rates more than the three times currently anticipated.



A disappointing batch of economic data may have partly offset the interest rate concerns as the Commerce Department noted slightly slower than estimated economic growth in the fourth quarter. Also, the National Association of Realtors showed a steep drop in pending home sales in January.



Crude oil prices fell Wednesday after the EIA said U.S. output jumped to a record high in November. A stronger dollar also dented oil prices. April WTI oil fell $1.37 or 2.2 percent to $61.64/bbl. Oil prices dropped more than 4 percent in February.



Closer to home, China will see February results for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin later this morning, with forecasts suggesting a score of 51.3 - down from 51.5 in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX