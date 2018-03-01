Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2018) - First Global Data Limited (TSXV: FGD) (FSE: 1G5) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche ("First Tranche") of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") previously announced in its press release of February 8, 2018. In this First Tranche, the Company issued an aggregate of 7,272,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.25 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,818,000.00.

Each unit in the Private Placement consists of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share for a period of two (2) years from date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.40 per Warrant.

The Private Placement remains open and subject to all necessary final regulatory approvals. The securities being issued in the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Corporation intends to use net proceeds for general working capital and the retirement of debt.

About First Global Data Ltd. (www.firstglobaldata.com)

First Global is an international financial services technology ("FINTECH") company. The Company's two main lines of business are mobile payments and cross border payments. First Global's proprietary leading edge technology enables the convergence of compliant domestic and cross border payments, shopping, Peer to Peer ("P2P"), Business to Consumer ("B2C"), and Business to Business ("B2B") payments. First Global enables its strategic partners and clients around the world with our leading edge financial services technology platform.

