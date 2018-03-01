Skybox Security Appoints Gerry Sillars to Lead Asia Pacific Region

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skybox Security (http://www.skyboxsecurity.com/), a global leader in cybersecurity management, today announced that Gerry Sillars has joined the company as Vice President of Asia Pacific. In his role, Sillars will be the cornerstone of the company's APAC operations, focusing on the continued expansion of Skybox's footprint in the entire region, as well as evolving the company's channel business. Skybox experienced 433 percent year-over-year growth in APAC for 2017 - including 350 percent growth in India. Sillars will increase hiring in APAC to further support the needs of customers and build on the company's foundation of business. He will also focus on expanding regional distribution through resellers, system integrators and managed security service providers.

"Gerry is exactly the right person to help us manage and continue our growth in APAC," said Stewart Fox, EVP of worldwide sales for Skybox. "His extensive background and network will help take our service provider and systems integrator businesses to the next level, both of which are pivotal to Skybox's go-to-market strategy."

Sillars has more than 15 years of experience building scalable software businesses in APAC, including such companies as Commvault Systems, Alcatel Lucent and UpGuard. As Commvault's first employee in APAC, he established their business in the Australia / New Zealand region prior to building businesses throughout Asia - driving significant double and triple digit growth during his tenure. In his last two years, he served as the Worldwide VP of Commvault's Cloud Solutions Group and built the Commvault Global Systems Integrator group in India where he developed the regional business from the ground up.

"I'm joining Skybox at an extremely exciting time," said Sillars. "The Skybox platform serves a huge market need in this region, as there is a real thirst for solutions that simplify and automate day-to-day cybersecurity workflows and processes, especially as networks are increasing in size and getting more complex. Companies are quickly moving workloads to the cloud - or jumping to a cloud-first solution altogether. This is making the CISO's job evermore challenging. They're looking for a platform like Skybox that gives them a single view to their hybrid networks, and a way to easily manage and quickly address risk."

Skybox also appointed a new Regional Sales Director for India and SAARC, Rahul Arora. Arora has a background in cloud networking that complements the company's capabilities in virtual and multi-cloud environments. Prior to joining Skybox, Arora worked with Citrix as the director of cloud networking for India, running their Netscaler business in the region. Previous to that, he worked for SevOne Inc., as the regional director for India and SAARC where he built and ran Akamai's Enterprise group in India.

About Skybox Security

www.skyboxsecurity.com (http://www.skyboxsecurity.com/)

Skybox provides the industry's broadest cybersecurity management platform to address security challenges within large, complex networks. By integrating with 120 networking and security technologies, the Skybox Security Suite gives comprehensive attack surface visibility and the context needed to quickly identify and fix vulnerabilities and security weaknesses. Our analytics, automation and intelligence improve the efficiency and performance of security operations in vulnerability and threat management and firewall and security policy management for the world's largest organizations.

