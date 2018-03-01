

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) said that they would no longer sell guns to anyone under 21 years old, as they tightened their policies in the wake of a high-school shooting that left 17 people dead in Parkland, Fla.



Both retailers said Wednesday they were making the change in light of the tragedy.



Walmart said it raises the age restriction for purchase of firearms and ammunition to 21 years of age. It will update processes as quickly as possible to implement this change.



In 2015, Walmart ended sales of modern sporting rifles, including the AR-15. It also do not sell handguns, except in Alaska where it feels it should continue to offer them to customers. Additionally, it does not sell bump stocks, high-capacity magazines and similar accessories. It has a process to monitor our eCommerce marketplace and ensure our policies are applied.



Walmart said, 'We take seriously our obligation to be a responsible seller of firearms and go beyond Federal law by requiring customers to pass a background check before purchasing any firearm. The law would allow the sale of a firearm if no response to a background check request has been received within three business days, but our policy prohibits the sale until an approval is given.'



Walmart noted that it is also removing items from website resembling assault-style rifles, including nonlethal airsoft guns and toys.



Earlier today, Dick's Sporting Goods said that effective immediately, it ended sale of assault-style rifles. It will no longer sell firearms to anyone under 21 years of age. The company noted that it had already removed them from all DICK'S stores after the Sandy Hook massacre, but it will now remove them from sale at all 35 Field & Stream stores. The company noted that it will no longer sell high capacity magazines. It never have and never will sell bump stocks that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire more rapidly.



Meanwhile, President Donald Trump backed a Senate proposal to expand background checks on gun sales Wednesday, as part of a call for a sweeping overhaul of U.S. gun policy in the wake of the Florida school shooting.



In a meeting with lawmakers at the White House, Mr. Trump also dashed conservative hopes that he would support a move now for gun owners who legally carry concealed firearms in one state to carry them in the other 49 states, a long-sought goal of the National Rifle Association.



