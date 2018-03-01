BroadGroup's world-renowned forum for data center and cloud offers insights into Enterprise infrastructure opportunities in Asia Pacific

As data center growth across the Asia Pacific region is sustained, BroadGroup, the international event and consulting group, will stage the second edition of Datacloud Asia the world-renowned forum for data center and cloud on March 22nd in Singapore. The event brings innovators, investors, industry leaders and enterprises to debate the Asia drivers, challenges and enterprise infrastructure opportunities in the world's premier networking and business deal-making congress for data center and cloud.

The one-day industry event will feature an outstanding roster of speakers from leading regional and international players who will provide an impressive enterprise-driven program including a keynote by Rahul Vijay, Head of Global Telecom Sourcing, Uber.

"2018 will herald large-scale Internet of Things deployments, and the need for new edge computing strategies," said Philip Low, chairman of BroadGroup. "Asia also has the opportunity to build on increased IT deployment by local and international enterprises and we are again bringing this highly networking and ROI focused forum to support this process."

A special session on the Asian opportunity will discuss data center locations, power availability and connectivity followed by private networking groups for further discussions.

The Annual Datacloud Asia Awards will also be held on the evening of the 22nd March in Singapore. The awards recognize genuine innovation and continuing evolution of the sector. Hosted by an international personality, this year's Awards ceremony and dinner will be the most exciting night of the year celebrating the best and most pioneering in the multi-billion global industry that data center and cloud has now become.

Access to the dinner and ceremony is open to Gold ticket holders attending Datacloud Asia 2018

Datacloud Asia 2018

Capella Hotel

1 The Knolls

Sentosa Island

Singapore 098297

For more information and to register, visit http://www.datacloudasia.com/

