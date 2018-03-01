Wantedly, Japan's social recruiting startup today announced that it has signed 1,000 companies in Singapore. In less than a year after Wantedly Singapore's launch in March 2017, they've achieved this key milestone.

And that's not all. Wantedly has also opened new offices in Hong Kong and Germany and plans to expand to more international markets.

Wantedly's international expansion

Launched in February 2012, Wantedly is a social hiring platform that allows companies and talents to meet based on shared mission, vision, and passion, rather than salary and benefits. Wantedly began studying the Asian market in 2014 and officially launched Wantedly Singapore in early 2017. They succeeded in amassing 1,000 companies to the platform during their first year in Singapore and they're just getting started. Newly established Wantedly Hong Kong and Wantedly Germany will follow with efforts in client acquisition and grow rapidly in their markets.

While startups continue to struggle to hire talent, Wantedly stands out from competitors as the platform that allows companies to attract passive job seekers based on the company's vision and brand story. Wantedly is bringing a refreshing take on the recruitment scene with its dynamic approach to building a fulfilling career based on passion.

Wantedly is also proud to introduce a new feature in Singapore: Scout Mail, a direct and personal way for employers to reach talents on the platform. Employers can search by education, work experiences, keywords, and get in touch with out-of-network talents directly and share the teams' purpose. The results so far have been excellent. With an industry-leading response rate, many companies have been showing interest in the new release.

Moving forward

Striving to Create a World Where Work Drives Passion, Wantedly will continue to match companies and talents based on shared mission, vision, and passion and accelerate its international growth in Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Germany, and seek entry into new markets in Asia and Europe.

About Wantedly

With a mission to Create a World Where Work Drives Passion, Wantedly provides opportunities for talents to discover their dream companies while allowing companies to showcase their brand story and passion to build their dream team. Wantedly is Japan's largest business networking platform with over 2 million monthly active users and 25,000 registered companies.

