ProWine Asia set to raise the bar in its second run this year

The world's leading wines & spirits trade fair is back with more exhibitors, tasting sessions, masterclasses, workshops and seminars

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28,2018 /PRNewswire/ --Sommeliers, bartenders, industry specialists and fellow wine connoisseurs are in for a treat as Southeast Asia's largest trade fair for wines and spirits, ProWine Asia 2018, returns to the Singapore Expo for its second edition from 24 - 27 April 2018, raising the bar with a greater experience for all.

With 18 per cent more exhibition area (approximately 7,500 sqm), ProWine Asia 2018 will house 300 trade exhibitors from 30 countries and regions, a 16 per cent increase from 2016, and expects over 9,000 international trade attendees. The featured national pavilions include Austria, Catalonia, Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Rioja, Singapore, and Spain. The event will provide attendees access to a diverse and focused international platform to tap into a thriving market and reach out to established wine producers and distributors.

ProWine Asia 2018, jointly organised by Messe Düsseldorf Asia and UBM, will also bring specialised masterclasses and seminars, tasting sessions and workshops by renowned industry speakers during the four-day event. Highlights include workshops on blind tasting, understanding different grades of sake, discovering whiskey, and seminars on Southeast Asian tropical viticulture and award-winning wines from the region.

"We are excited for ProWine Asia, which will again be held alongside the 40th anniversary edition of Food&HotelAsia, especially after the overwhelming response from 7,339 pure trade visitors and 600 masterclass participants in our first run," said Ms. Beattrice Ho, ProWine Asia Project Director, Messe Düsseldorf Asia. "According to the International Wine and Spirit Research, wine sales in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to continue increasing 2.8 per cent until 2019[1]. We believe ProWine Asia, together with FHA, will further drive this growth through the forging of new industry networks across the wine and spirits, food and hospitality sectors."

"We are confident that with both ProWine Asia and Food&HotelAsia returning bigger and better this year, industry professionals can look forward to even greater opportunities to form promising business partnerships and meaningful connections with key players, and learn all about the latest trends impacting the wines and spirits as well as food and hospitality industries," said Mr. Rodolphe Lameyse, Project Director, Food & Hospitality, UBM.

Modelled after the world's largest, most important and trendsetting trade fair for the wines and spirits industry, ProWein in Düsseldorf, Germany, ProWine Asia looks forward to bringing the same sophistication, expertise and robust global offering of exhibitors to Singapore and Southeast Asia.

The Champagne Lounge

Returning to ProWine Asia, the Champagne Lounge will showcase the heritage and know-how of 12 Champagne Houses. Attendees can look forward to an intimate champagne experience with brand names such as Pierre Mignon, Cattier, Maxime Blin, Didier Chopin, and many more.

Besides unique insights into champagne, attendees will be able to choose and taste champagne wines according to their own preferences. Additionally, an oenologist will conduct classes about the Champagne region and offer professional advice on selecting champagnes.

First-time participation

This edition welcomes many first-time participating countries including Armenia, Croatia, Cyprus, and Thailand, alongside notable first time companies such as Clai Wines with their organic wines made from native grapes, acclaimed liqueurs in apricot, blueberry and blackcurrant from Romania, as well as Welsh single malt whiskey producer Penderyn Distillery.

