

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in February, and at a slightly faster rate, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.6.



That's up from 53.4 in January, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Although growth in production softened from that seen in January, total new work expanded at a slightly faster pace.



Meanwhile, companies continued to shed staff as part of efforts to reduce costs, which contributed to a further rise in the level of outstanding work.



