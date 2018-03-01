

CHINA DATA: The performance shown by the Caixin PMI index - which focuses more on smaller and medium-sized companies - was at odds with the official manufacturing PMI jointly released on Wednesday by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the National Bureau of Statistics. The CFLP/NBS PMI fell to 50.3 in February, the weakest since July 2016, due to weak output affected by the Chinese New Year holidays, and sluggish external demands partly caused by a strong yuan. However, both PMI reports showed that business sentiments are very positive.