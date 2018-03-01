

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably lower on Thursday following the weak lead overnight from Wall Street amid worries about interest rates and as the dollar weakened against the yen. Investors also digested Japanese manufacturing PMI data that showed the manufacturing sector expanded at a slower rate in February.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 340.17 points or 1.54 percent to 21,728.07, off a low of 21,712.09 earlier.



The major exporters are weak as the yen strengthened. Sony is declining 2 percent, while Canon and Panasonic are lower by almost 2 percent each, and Mitsubishi Electric is declining 1 percent. SoftBank is losing more than 1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is down almost 2 percent and Honda is declining almost 1 percent.



Yahoo Japan is rising 2 percent after falling in the previous session following news that its second-largest shareholder Altaba Inc. announced plans to sell its stake in the company.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are losing almost 2 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing more than 3 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is declining more than 1 percent after crude oil prices fell more than 2 percent overnight.



Among the market's worst performers, Pacific Metals and Kawasaki Heavy Industries are losing almost 5 percent each, while Hitachi Construction Machinery is down more than 4 percent and Taiheiyo Cement is lower by 4 percent.



In economic news, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in February, albeit at a slightly slower rate, with a manufacturing PMI score of 54.1. That's down from 54.8 in January, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The Ministry of Finance said that capital spending in Japan was up 4.3 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2017. That exceeded expectations for 3.0 percent and was up from 4.2 percent in the three months prior.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 106 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Wednesday for the second straight day in a volatile session as traders expressed uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates after new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell seemed to suggest that the Fed may raise rates more than the three times currently anticipated. A disappointing batch of economic data may have partly offset the interest rate concerns early in the session.



The Dow plunged 380.83 points or 1.5 percent to 25,029.20, the Nasdaq slumped 57.35 points or 0.8 percent to 7,273.01 and the S&P 500 tumbled 30.45 points or 1.1 percent to 2,713.83.



The major European markets also moved lower on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.7 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both dropped by 0.4 percent.



Crude oil prices fell Wednesday after the EIA said U.S. production jumped to an all-time high in November. WTI crude for April delivery tumbled $1.37 or 2.2 percent to $61.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



