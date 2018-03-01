

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Thursday after U.S. stocks extended losses overnight on concerns over interest rates and as crude oil prices fell. Investors are also cautious as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is due to testify before the Senate Banking Committee later on Thursday.



The Australian market is extending losses from the previous session, following the negative cues from Wall Street and as several local stocks traded ex-dividend.



In late-morning trades, the S&P/ASX 200 Index is down 43.50 points or 0.72 percent to 5,972.50, off a low of 5962.70. The broader All Ordinaries Index is losing 41.00 points or 0.67 percent to 6,076.30.



In the mining sector, BHP Billiton is losing 1 percent and Rio Tinto is falling 4 percent, while Fortescue Metals is adding 0.1 percent. Shares of Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are trading ex-dividend.



Shares of REA Group, Woolworths, Bendigo Bank and Healthscope are also trading ex-dividend.



Banking stocks are also lower. ANZ Banking is down more than 1 percent, while National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are lower in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.5 percent.



Oil stocks are weak after crude oil prices fell more than 2 percent overnight. Oil Search is losing more than 4 percent, Woodside Petroleum is declining almost 2 percent and Santos is down more than 1 percent.



Bucking the trend, gold miners are advancing despite gold prices edging lower. Evolution Mining is adding almost 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is up 0.3 percent.



Orica said it expects operational issues and writedowns to cut its first-half earnings before interest and tax by about A$400 million. The explosive and fertiliser maker's shares are lower by almost 4 percent.



The Australian Securities Exchange has suspended Donut King's embattled parent company Retail Food Group from trading on the stock exchange for failing to lodge its half-year earnings report and accounts.



In economic news, Australia will see February results for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from AiG and the commodity price index from the Reserve Bank of Australia today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar further softened against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local unit was quoted at US$0.7760, down from US$0.7797 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market is notably lower following the weak lead overnight from Wall Street amid worries about interest rates and as the dollar weakened against the yen. Investors also digested Japanese manufacturing PMI data that showed the manufacturing sector expanded at a slower rate in February.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 340.17 points or 1.54 percent to 21,728.07, off a low of 21,712.09 earlier.



The major exporters are weak as the yen strengthened. Sony is declining 2 percent, while Canon and Panasonic are lower by almost 2 percent each, and Mitsubishi Electric is declining 1 percent. SoftBank is losing more than 1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is down almost 2 percent and Honda is declining almost 1 percent.



Yahoo Japan is rising 2 percent after falling in the previous session following news that its second-largest shareholder Altaba Inc. announced plans to sell its stake in the company.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are losing almost 2 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing more than 3 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is declining more than 1 percent after crude oil prices fell more than 2 percent overnight.



Among the market's worst performers, Pacific Metals and Kawasaki Heavy Industries are losing almost 5 percent each, while Hitachi Construction Machinery is down more than 4 percent and Taiheiyo Cement is lower by 4 percent.



In economic news, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in February, albeit at a slightly slower rate, with a manufacturing PMI score of 54.1. That's down from 54.8 in January, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The Ministry of Finance said that capital spending in Japan was up 4.3 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2017. That exceeded expectations for 3.0 percent and was up from 4.2 percent in the three months prior.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 106 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also lower, while Shanghai, Indonesia and Malaysia are higher. The markets in South Korea and Thailand are closed on Thursday for Independence Movement Day and Macha Bucha Day, respectively.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Wednesday for the second straight day in a volatile session as traders expressed uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates after new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell seemed to suggest that the Fed may raise rates more than the three times currently anticipated. A disappointing batch of economic data may have partly offset the interest rate concerns early in the session.



The Dow plunged 380.83 points or 1.5 percent to 25,029.20, the Nasdaq slumped 57.35 points or 0.8 percent to 7,273.01 and the S&P 500 tumbled 30.45 points or 1.1 percent to 2,713.83.



The major European markets also closed lower on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.7 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both dropped by 0.4 percent.



Crude oil prices fell Wednesday after the EIA said U.S. production jumped to an all-time high in November. WTI crude for April delivery tumbled $1.37 or 2.2 percent to $61.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



