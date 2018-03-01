ZTE Expects Artificial Intelligence for Operation to Expedite

SHENZHEN, China, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation(0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, partnered with market research firm IDC to jointly issue an "Expediting AI for Operations in the Networks of Future" white paper, ZTE believes AI automation will play a greater role in the telecoms sector and AI for Operations represents a great opportunity for telecoms service providers to establish aleading position in the future market.

In the white paper, it is predicted that by 2020, organizations able to analyze all relevant data and deliver actionable information will achieve an extra $430 billion in productivity benefits over their less analytically oriented peers. With current AI taking up the center stage of big data management and utilization, more organizations are in search of effective means to operationalize AI.

ZTE as a world leading solution provider for networks, terminals and telecommunications has been investing heavily on 5G, pushing the trials of 5G networks in many locations around the world. Foresights in a future of hyper-connectivity have also led the company to orchestrate many years' research and development on Big Data and AI into one proprietary platform- uSmartInsight - to help expedite AI operationalization for its customers across different industries. The uSmartInsight Platform is well developed to compete in the computation power, data and task scenario fronts.

The ability to harness AI will become imperative for operators of future 5G networks. The main application prospects include three functional areas: Network Operation andMaintenance; Security, Network Configuration, Orchestration and Optimization; Business Operation and Support. Network Operation will be the immediate area for AI based Automation to create value. Network Configuration, Orchestration and Optimization will see the most benefit from AI in the 5G context. Business Operation and Support will be vastly upgraded with AI embedded in customer engagement interfaces, knowledge bases, and job dispatch systems.

Targeting a fully autonomous network with coverage and capacity optimized, ZTE has identified some high value application scenarios for continuous research and development. AI Aided 5G Massive MIMO Beamforming can amplify the capacity of wireless networks without requiring extra spectrum. Smart Mobility Load Balancing willlargely continuebalancing in future networks for Radio Frequency Fingerprint which can uniquely identify physical transmitters. 5G Intelligent Virtual Network Slicing willbe used fora multitude of innovative services the future 5G network is going to support. It is critical to dynamically partition the physical network into different virtual networks to optimize resource utilization by different performance requirements.

ZTE has made AI in the context of 5G a strategic investment priority. The upcoming 5G networks will be heavily dependent on AI capabilitiesto cover infrastructure management, network and business function management, and operation support.

To download the 'Expediting AI for Operations in the Networks of Future' white paper, please click:http://www.zte.com.cn/mediares/zte/Global/Solutions/Expediting_AI_for_Operations_in_the_Networks_of_Future.pdf

