Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2018) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: SNCGF) (the "Company" or Manganese X ) committed itself in early 2017 to achieve a fundamental understanding of the mineralogical composition of the various manganese bearing zones within its Battery Hill deposit to assist in its metallurgical evaluations. With the use of scanning electron microscopy, or Qemscan, X-Ray Diffraction and other techniques, the company was able to build an extremely detailed portrait of the various ore types contained in the major zonal deposits, to a far greater level of comprehension than had been obtained since the first discovery of manganese in southern New Brunswick in 1836.

Advanced ore characterization work

A wide variety of manganese minerals is contained in the deposits ranging from complex carbonates to silicates, where the total manganese bearing mineral assemblage represented up to 50% of the ore mass in certain examples. With this information in hand the company undertook a series of diagnostic acid leach investigations to determine if the commonly weakly soluble silicate species would present difficulties in obtaining satisfactory manganese solubility levels.

High extraction levels

The outcome of the extraction testing program spread over two research establishments was extremely positive, demonstrating high manganese extraction levels of up to 96% with variable iron and alkali metal solubility levels which the company can now leverage in selecting specific ore zones for further metallurgical testing based on higher manganese recovery potential with lower processing costs. Contrary to the common pyrolusite ore, the Battery Hill ore does not require a pre-reduction step.

High purity manganese sulphate

The 2017 metallurgical work led to a comprehensive understanding of the technical steps to achieving a high purity manganese sulphate which is a precursor to the production of manganese compounds for use in the burgeoning lithium ion battery, as well as the pharmaceutical and other industries.

Future work

Manganese X Energy is currently in an advanced stage of launching a metallurgical program to further develop processing alternatives to upgrade the ores. The company is also creating a dedicated process technology division to develop the most cost-competitive purification techniques for production of market-leading high purity manganese sulphate.

The Company is also continuing with its aggressive pursuit of acquiring assets to yield positive cash flows which will enable Manganese X Energy the opportunity to finance additional projects as well as continue to develop its Battery Hill property

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy's mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries as well as the steel industry. In addition, our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating with environmentally friendly green/zero emissions processes and producing manganese compounds at a lower competitive cost.

For more information, visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

