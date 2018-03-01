Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of online payment processing offering various payment solutions in 196 countries all over the world, has been awarded as one of INC Magazine's 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in Europe.

Allied Wallet has been recognized in Europe and the United States year after year for their revenue growth as a privately-owned company. Dr. Andy Khawaja, CEO of Allied Wallet, founded and started the company independently over a decade ago and they have seen steady growth as e-commerce continues to grow.

In recent headlines, Allied Wallet has become certified by MasterCard and Visa as an acquiring processing service provider and as a principal member of China UnionPay.

In the first quarter of 2018, the company has already expanded their offering to wide, emerging markets.

"We're very excited about another recognition from INC Magazine. We strive to offer new and innovative services year after year, and each year we are reminded that we are accomplishing our goals as we are continually recognized and rewarded," said CEO Andy Khawaja. "…[W]e're very proud of our new certifications and we're excited to extend new opportunities to businesses all over the world."

Allied Wallet ranked as #646 on this year's list under the top 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in Europe. With new certifications and capabilities, they plan for continued exponential growth as this payment processing stronghold continues their trending streak.

Find Allied Wallet on: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | Google+

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180228006683/en/

Contacts:

Allied Wallet

A.J. Almeda

United States: (310) 424-5495

aalmeda@alliedwallet.com