Basilea Pharmaceutica AG / Basilea names Adesh Kaul as new member of its Management Committee . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Basel, Switzerland, March 01, 2018 - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that Adesh Kaul will join Basilea's Management Committee as Chief Corporate Development Officer effective March 01, 2018. He will continue to be responsible for strategic planning, business development & licensing, investor relations and public relations.

Mr. Kaul has served as Basilea's Head of Corporate Development and as a member of Basilea's Extended Management Committee since March 2016. Before joining Basilea, he held various positions at Polyphor Ltd., including CFO and Head Corporate Development. Prior to this, he served as Basilea's Head Business Development, Licensing & Investor Relations and Head Public Relations & Corporate Communications. In addition, he was a senior financial analyst at Neue Zürcher Bank covering Swiss pharmaceutical and biotech stocks and held various positions in general management and sales & marketing at bioinformatics company Genedata AG. Mr. Kaul holds Master degrees both in biochemistry and economics from the University of Basel, and received an Executive MBA from HSG St. Gallen.

Ronald Scott, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I am pleased to further strengthen our Management Committee by the addition of Adesh Kaul as Chief Corporate Development Officer. He has been leading our partnering activities, which has resulted in us successfully establishing development and commercialization partnerships for our hospital anti-infectives portfolio with leading pharmaceutical companies around the world. Under his leadership, our commercialized drugs are now partnered in over 100 countries. Adesh's expertise is particularly valuable for managing Basilea's strategic planning and business development activities as we continue to focus on strengthening our R&D portfolio."

About Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing products that address the medical challenge of increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer. The company is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com (http://www.basilea.com).

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

