TOKYO, Mar 1, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and Kanto Gakuin School Corporation announced that they have today established Education IT Service Limited to provide planning, development, operations, and maintenance of IT systems for schools.Education IT Service will combine Fujitsu's latest information and communication technology (ICT) and the knowledge it has gained from its extensive experience in building information systems with Kanto Gakuin's operational expertise in the field of education to create high-quality IT systems that it will provide to Kanto Gakuin University and its feeder schools, as well as more broadly to other universities and elementary and secondary educational institutions.By jointly operating Education IT Service with Kanto Gakuin, Fujitsu will strengthen its relationship with Kanto Gakuin and provide integrated support for the university's IT systems. In addition, learning from Kanto Gakuin's operational expertise in the field of education, Fujitsu seeks to further enhance its education solutions and raise its profile in the education sector.Through Education IT Service, Kanto Gakuin will first work to improve Kanto Gakuin University's own information systems, optimize its investments, and foster the development of its employees involved in IT systems, and then broaden this initiative to its junior and senior schools, elementary schools, and kindergartens, with the objective of enhancing IT governance for the institution as a whole.In the Japanese government's Third Basic Plan for the Promotion of Education (FY2018-2022), deliberations for which are now moving forward, discussions are now underway on putting ICT to active use and creating ICT environments for education. And, going forward, ICT experts with the knowledge and skills to deploy ICT environments and provide maintenance and oversight will be in increasingly high demand. In consideration of these circumstances, Fujitsu and Kanto Gakuin have established a new company to provide services that integrate their respective areas of expertise to promote the deployment of ICT on the front lines of education.About Kanto GakuinKanto Gakuin traces its roots back to the Yokohama Baptist Seminary which was founded in 1884 in Yokohama, Japan. Currently Kanto Gakuin School Corporation consists of one university, two junior and senior high schools, two elementary schools and two kindergartens. We integrate education and research with other aspects of life, including working with local communities, international exchange and sports, and educate students who will contribute to society and the well-being of others.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 155,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.5 trillion yen (US$40 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. For more information, please see http://www.fujitsu.com.* Please see this press release, with images, at:http://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/Source: Fujitsu LtdContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.