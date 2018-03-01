Wirecard Facilitates Digitalized Payment Processes for Mercateo Unite's B2B Client Base

ASCHHEIM, Germany, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

With unite.eu, Mercateo, the leading European B2B platform operator, completes its network business model, which has been steadily expanding for a decade

Wirecard provides Mercateo Unite with a digital custom account solution and handles financial transaction processing

Wirecard, one of the leading specialists for digital financial technology, now supports Mercateo Unite in the digitalization of its payment processes. Mercateo Unite is a vendor-neutral B2B networking platform in Europe, which connects buyers, retailers and manufacturers in order to optimize procurement and sales processes and network with business partners. The B2B network allows corporate customers to structure their time and resource management processes more efficiently as Mercateo Unite connects them directly.

Within the framework of this partnership, Wirecard provides Mercateo Unite with a custom accounts solution and processes all financial transactions on a same-day basis. In this way, Wirecard creates a digital interface so that Mercateo Unite can easily follow the current status of payment flows in real time. Wirecard's customized accounts solution is scalable, so that as many new users as required can be registered to the platform in a single day. Regardless of their degree of digitalization, companies active on unite.eu benefit from simple negotiation and payment processes as they can directly connect with business partners on the platform. This allows them to avoid time-consuming, complex bureaucratic processes and delays.

Dr. Sebastian Wieser, Founder and Member of the Management Board at Mercateo: "Our networking platform Unite digitally maps collaboration in business relations. For this reason, we are delighted about our new collaboration with Wirecard, which will allow our customers to manage their transactions digitally, thereby ensuring efficient purchasing and sales processes."

Christian Reindl, Executive Vice President Sales Consumer Goods at Wirecard: "We are pleased to have Mercateo, another innovative partner, by our side and are delighted to support them with our technical solutions for payment processing in addition to providing our long-standing expertise in digitalizing processes across all sales channels."

About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on Twitter @wirecard.

About Mercateo Unite:

Unite.eu is a European supplier-neutral B2B networking platform from Mercateo. Buyers, retailers, manufacturers and service providers all use this platform for cooperation and digital transactions, regardless of their degree of digitalisation. Manufacturers and retailers have solved the channel conflict seen in multi-layered B2B sales by using new digital cooperation models. In doing so they have been able to meet customer expectations regarding modern shopping processes and services. In addition to the networking platform Unite.eu, which is positioned neutrally between suppliers and buyers in the B2B sector, Mercateo has also operated the largest European B2B marketplace since the year 2000. Mercateo's sales rose in 2017 to EUR 254 million.

Wirecard media contact:

Wirecard AG

Jana Tilz

Tel.: +49(0)89-4424-1363

Email: jana.tilz@wirecard.com



Mercateo media contact:

Mercateo

Sebastian Prill

Tel.: +4934135586131

E-mail: presse@mercateo.com

