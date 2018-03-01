

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Finland-based Nokia corp. (NOK) announced Thursday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding or MoU with Japan's Marubeni Corp. to develop, test and deliver the next generation of Internet of Things or IoT services to its enterprise customers.



The solution will be based on Nokia's worldwide IoT network grid or WING.



Nokia WING will allow Marubeni, which has businesses in several sectors including mobile virtual network operator operations, to rapidly and efficiently provide complete global IoT services to its enterprise customers across its five business groups. These include food and consumer products, chemical and forest products, energy and metals, utilities and transportation and industrial machinery.



Ankur Bhan, head of WING at Nokia, said: 'With this agreement, both companies will deliver truly innovative global solutions to enterprise companies and customers. We will be defragmenting global IoT deployments by leveraging Nokia's WING distributed global IoT network.'



