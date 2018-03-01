

LOEWEN (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch InBev (AHBIF.PK, BUD) reported that profit attributable to equity holders for the fourth-quarter surged to $3.04 billion from $400 million in the previous year.



Normalized profit attributable to equity holders for the fourth-quarter of 2017 increased by 123.5% to $2.054 billion from $919 million last year, while normalized earnings per share increased by 141.9% to $1.04 from $0.43 in the previous year. It was primarily due to the increased profit in fiscal year 2017 and the pre-funding of the SAB transaction that occurred in the fiscal year 2016, partially offset by higher net finance costs and increased income tax expenses in the fiscal year 2017.



Revenue for the quarter rose to $14.60 billion from $14.20 billion in the prior year. On an organic basis, Revenue grew by 8.2%, with revenue per hl growth of 6.6% in the latest-quarter. On a constant geographic basis, revenue per hl grew by 6.7%, driven by global premiumization and revenue management initiatives. Total volumes increased by 1.6%, with own beer volumes up 2.3% and non-beer volumes down 3.6%.



The AB InBev Board proposes a final dividend of 2.00 euros per share, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM on 25 April 2018. When combined with the interim dividend of 1.60 euros per share paid in November 2017, the total dividend for fiscal year would be 3.60 euros per share



