Agfa-Gevaert: Siegwerk and Agfa Graphics enter into strategic alliance for UV digital packaging inks

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co.KGaA, one of the leading international suppliers of printing inks for packaging applications and labels, and Agfa Graphics, a leading supplier in prepress offset and inkjet print, have entered into an important strategic alliance for digital packaging inks.

The contract signed between the two companies includes a business transfer from Agfa Graphics to Siegwerk of a selected OEM customer list, access to know-how, intellectual property and services in the domain of UV curable digital inkjet inks for the single pass packaging and labels industry.

'This strategic alliance is a perfect fit for both of us,' says Tom Cloots, Director Industrial Inkjet Agfa NV. 'Packaging and label printers are increasingly attracted by the performance and quality of the Agfa inks that are used in a wide variety of printing systems. With this deal, we allow Siegwerk to extensively leverage on our strong network with OEM print head and equipment manufacturers as well as on our know-how and intellectual property in the domain of UV curable digital inks for packaging. At the same time, Agfa continues to focus on the other domains of the growing industrial print segment where Agfa has stronger market access potential."

"With this deal we are bridging the best of two worlds. While we will continue to rely on Agfa's existing strong collaboration with OEMs and print head manufacturers, we will be able to offer our packaging market access and application know-how to these new partners", says Matthieu Carni, Director Business Unit Inkjet Siegwerk.

Both companies will work closely together to ensure a handover of business without any interference for the customers of both companies. Agfa will continue to manufacture on behalf of Siegwerk for several months to support a smooth transition for the customers. After the transition period, Siegwerk will produce the new inks and varnishes according to the highest quality and safety standards at its own inkjet manufacturing center in Annemasse, France. With its global commercial network, Siegwerk then will be able to offer its new UV inkjet portfolio to customers worldwide.

The parties have agreed not to disclose any financial details.

About Agfa

The Agfa-Gevaert Group develops, manufactures and distributes an extensive range of analogue and digital imaging systems and IT solutions, mainly for the printing industry and the healthcare sector, as well as for specific industrial applications.

Agfa's headquarters and parent company are located in Mortsel, Belgium.

The Agfa-Gevaert Group achieved a turnover of 2,537 million euro in 2016.

More info on Agfa can be found on: www.agfa.com (http://www.agfa.com/).

Contact:

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communications

tel. ++32 0 3 444 7124

e-mail: viviane.dictus@agfa.com (mailto:viviane.dictus@agfa.com)

About Siegwerk

Siegwerk, a family-owned company in its sixth generation, is one of the leading global printing ink manufacturers for packaging, labels, and catalogs. With more than 180 years of experience, the company commands a profound product knowledge and expertise for many printing methods. Due to a global production and service network, customers benefit from a globally consistent and high quality level of Siegwerk products, solutions, and services. With its philosophy "Ink, Heart & Soul", the company aspires to long-term relationships with its business partners. Siegwerk is headquartered in Siegburg near Cologne, Germany, and employs approximately 5,000 employees in more than 30 countries worldwide. Further information can be found at www.siegwerk.com (http://www.siegwerk.com/).

Media Contacts:

Dr. Bettina Horenburg

Director Corporate Communications

Tel.: +49 2241 304-732

E-mail: bettina.horenburg@siegwerk.com

