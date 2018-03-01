

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug maker Novartis AG (NVS) announced Thursday that it has entered into a collaboration with Pear Therapeutics to develop novel prescription digital therapeutics, aimed to treat patients with schizophrenia and multiple sclerosis.



The collaboration brings together Novartis expertise in biomedical research and clinical development with Pear's experience in digital therapeutics design and implementation.



Novartis noted that Pear's prescription digital therapeutics are designed to deliver clinically-proven treatments, such as cognitive behavioral therapy, to patients through mobile and desktop applications. Once approved, they may be prescribed alongside drug therapies and have the potential to be developed to treat a range of diseases.



Novartis will work with Pear to advance clinical development of their THRIVE digital therapeutic for patients with schizophrenia. THRIVE has demonstrated potential usability, retention and preliminary efficacy in patients with schizophrenia in early clinical studies.



The companies will also collaborate to design and develop a new therapeutic application to address underserved mental health burden in patients with multiple sclerosis.



The company said the collaboration is part of its strategic effort to work with innovative digital health leaders to drive the next wave of medical innovation. Novartis is collaborating to develop technologies to monitor patient data in real-time, detect day-to-day behavioral and biological changes in condition, improve patient adherence, and ultimately enhance treatment outcomes.



Pear gained the first FDA clearance, in September 2017, for a software application with a safety and efficacy label to treat patients.



