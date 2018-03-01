QuEST Global Appoints Todd Ashley as Vice President, Digital and Industrial Solutions

SINGAPORE, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Former GE Transportation COO to lead the strategy and growth of digital industrial solutions, enabling companies to profit from the Industrial Internet of Things

QuEST Global, an advanced engineering solutions provider to many of the world's most recognized brands, has appointed Todd Ashley as Vice President of Digital and Industrial solutions. In this role, Todd will lead the execution of strategy and growth for digital solutions that will enhance business value and create new outcomes for current and future QuEST customers. Prior to joining QuEST, Todd was Chief Operating Officer for GE Transportation's digital solutions, operations and technology for that firm.

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), is expected to lead to a fourth industrial revolution that will generate an estimated $12 trillion of global GDP by 2030[1]. QuEST Global is already enabling many Fortune 500 companies to take advantage of this sea change. Todd, a technology and operations leader with demonstrated success in the power, renewables and transportation industries, will lead teams that deliver on solutions that help QuEST customers transform their organizations and increase profitability through the use of IIoT technologies.

Robert Harvey, President of Strategic Accounts at QuEST Global said, "All of our customers are investing heavily in defining improvements to their products and services through expanded use of digital strategies. Todd's appointment is part of QuEST's relentless commitment to be the trusted engineering services partner of choice to help companies across industries to comprehend and leverage the digital disruption."

Commenting on his appointment, Todd Ashley said, "I have observed QuEST Global emerge as a global player, par excellence, over the years. I am excited to join this fast growing company and look forward to helping QuEST customers gain a competitive edge and new outcomes by implementing IIoT technologies and advanced industrial solutions."

Todd possesses more than 25 years of experience in power plant control systems and automation domains, generator and wind turbine technology leadership, gas turbine grid interface and protection systems, and locomotive electrical systems. In his most recent role, he led cross-functional global teams in the design and delivery of digital solutions that make locomotives, trains, and transportation networks more efficient, smarter, and self-aware. Todd has completed graduate studies in engineering and business management and holds a BS in electrical engineering from Union College. He will be based out of Chicago, U.S.

About QuEST Global

As a complete lifecycle product development and production engineering partner to many of the world's most recognized brands, QuEST Global enables its customers to increase profitability and transform their businesses through innovative and industry-leading solutions. Through a collaborative approach and by using proven consultative tools, QuEST helps its customers define, develop and execute at every stage, from design, to production, and aftermarket, improving efficiency, speeding time to market and reducing costs.

