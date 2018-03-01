DSM Publishes 2017 Integrated Annual Report

HEERLEN, Netherlands, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials, today announces the publication of its 2017 Integrated Annual Report, in which DSM reports on its progress and performance over the year 2017 in terms of People, Planet and Profit.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160803/395298LOGO )

DSM's Integrated Annual Report offers all its stakeholders detailed insights into the company's strategic progress, business development, financial results and corporate governance, as well as into its environmental and social performance.

The sustainability reporting in DSM's Integrated Annual Report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards: Comprehensive option. The 2017 Report also aligns with the Framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) where possible, which provides additional guiding principles and content elements for integrated reporting. KPMG has audited the financial statements 2017 included in the Integrated Annual Report 2017. Furthermore, KPMG provided a limited assurance report on selected sustainability information in the 2017 Integrated Annual Report.

DSM continued to align its strategy with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). While this mapping shows that the company is engaged on all 17 Goals, DSM contributes in particular to the 5 SDGs which most closely align with its capabilities, competences and strategic ambitions. Multiple business examples of how DSM's activities contribute to the SDGs are highlighted throughout the report, showing how sustainability is also an important business growth driver at DSM, next to being a core value and key responsibility. Furthermore, DSM has mapped the SDGs to the company's value creation model and to its materiality topics.

The report shows how DSM is financially, socially, and environmentally unlocking the value created by the development of its future-oriented portfolio.

The 2017 Integrated Annual Report is available online and via the DSM IR app.

DSM - Bright Science. Brighter Living.'

Royal DSM is a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials. By connecting its unique competences in life sciences and materials sciences, DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders simultaneously. DSM delivers innovative solutions that nourish, protect and improve performance in global markets such as food and dietary supplements, personal care, feed, medical devices, automotive, paints, electrical and electronics, life protection, alternative energy and bio-based materials. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 25,000 employees. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at http://www.dsm.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law.

For more information:

DSM Media Relations

Lieke de Jong

tel. +31 (0) 45 578 2421

e-mail media.contacts@dsm.com



DSM Investor Relations

Dave Huizing

tel. +31 (0) 45 5782864

e-mail investor.relations@dsm.com



PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/648116/DSM_publishes_2017_Integrated_Annual_Report.pdf



PRN NLD