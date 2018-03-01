Tadawul CEO Khalid Al Hussan to Speak at 2018 Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia Conference

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Tadawul, the Saudi Stock Exchange, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Khalid Al Hussan is attending and speaking at the Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia Conference in London from March 1-2, 2018.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/494101/Saudi_Stock_Exchange_Tadawul_Logo.jpg )

Khalid will speak on the Saudi Arabian Capital Market Reform Panel on March 1, during which he will discuss recent market enhancements that Tadawul has helped introduce to the Saudi market, Tadawul's efforts to engage with both international and local investors, and future enhancements in Tadawul's pipeline. He will be joined on the panel by His Excellency Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, Chairman of the Saudi Capital Market Authority, and Robert Ansari, Head of Middle East at MSCI.

About the Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia Conference

The Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia Conference will host Senior Management teams from a number of the largest corporations in Saudi Arabia for one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors. It will also be welcoming senior members of the Saudi Arabian Capital Markets Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange - Tadawul for an in-depth perspective on the exciting opportunities the country is working on as part of their Vision 2030 plan.

About Tadawul

The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) is the sole entity authorized in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to act as the kingdom's securities exchange (the Exchange), listing and trading in securities. With a market capitalization of $479 billion, the Saudi stock market is the 26th largest stock market among 68 members of the World Federation of Exchanges and is the dominant market in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) comprising 48 percent of total GCC market capitalization and 74 percent of value traded. The Exchange is the tenth largest stock market amongst its emerging market peers. For more information on Tadawul, please visithttp://www.tadawul.com.sa.

Tadawul Contact:

Abdullah Al-Sharif

Tadawul

abdullah.sharif@tadawul.com.sa

+966-555-114-404



Media Contacts:

Amy Rosenberg

Hill+Knowlton Strategies

amy.rosenberg@hkstrategies.com

+1-212-885-0581



Bobby Morse

H+K Financial

bobby.morse@hkstrategies.com

+44-(0)20-7466-5000



Investor Relations Contact:

Rouaa Fadl

Marco

rouaa@marco.sa

+966-599-589-552

