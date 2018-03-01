FIELD SYSTEMS DESIGNS HOLDINGS PLC - Half-year Report

PR Newswire
London, February 28
FIELD SYSTEMS DESIGNS HOLDINGS PLC
INTERIM RESULTS
The Board of Field Systems Designs Holdings plc (FSD), a specialist installation and engineering Group providing mechanical and electrical installation and maintenance services in the water, power, waste, security, commercial and transport industries, announces its interim results for the six months to 30 November 2017.
OVERVIEW
The results for the first six months of this financial year reflect increased turnover and profits compared to the prior period, reflecting continued improved trading conditions.
The current AMP6 (Sixth Asset Management Programme in the Water Industry) runs until April 2020. The water utilities have now mostly concluded their MEICA frameworks with different approaches to their mechanisms and methodologies of spend. Sales volumes in the Water Industry have been strong during this period and the spend is set to continue until AMP7.
The opening order book included several large projects using Incineration, Gasification and Biomass technologies, from the Energy from Waste (EfW) sector. These projects are on target to be completed during the 2018 financial year. Despite FSD now working on its 10th EfW project, the recent decisions by prominent Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractors to not pursue further opportunity from the EfW sector has reduced the EfW opportunities available to FSD in the short-term.
Gross profit margins were reduced from the prior period reflecting the ongoing difficulties in recovering value from variations and programme extensions, a situation which is likely to remain all the time that significant customer-driven changes in scope and programme extensions persist.
There remains no pension fund deficit on a FRS102 accounting basis, having met this encouraging milestone last year, however a significant deficit remains on the more stringent actuarial valuation basis which will next be reviewed in March 2018.
Operating profits improved from the comparative period and the consolidated results for the six months to 30 November 2017 show group turnover of GBP12million (2016 GBP8.5million) with a group profit after tax of GBP168,000 (2016 GBP92,000).
OUTLOOK
FSD's sales effort is committed to both the water sector and towards new markets including EfW. The Board expect volumes in the water sector to continue to improve, but the timing of release of EfW work is more difficult to predict. The order book however remains strong and the balance sheet sound. The directors believe that the group remains well positioned for the future.
P J Haines
Managing Director
28 February 2018
FIELD SYSTEMS DESIGNS HOLDINGS PLC
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT
for the six months ended 30 November 2017
|2017
|2016
|£'000
|£'000
|TURNOVER
|12,046
|8,473
|Cost of sales
|(11,238)
|(7,902)
|_______
|_______
|GROSS PROFIT
|808
|571
|Net operating expenses
|(596)
|(449)
|_______
|_______
|OPERATING PROFIT
|212
|122
|Interest payable and similar charges
|1
|8
|_______
|_______
|PROFIT ON ORDINARY
|ACTIVITIES BEFORE TAXATION
|211
|114
|Taxation
|43
|22
|_______
|_______
|PROFIT ON ORDINARY
|ACTIVITIES AFTER TAXATION
|168
|92
|======
|======
|Other comprehensive income
|(30)
|(12)
|_______
|_______
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|FOR THE YEAR[LH1]
|138
|80
|======
|======
|EARNINGS PER SHARE
|Basic
|3.1p
|1.7p
|======
|======
NOTES:
1. The directors of Field Systems Designs Holdings plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
2. This interim statement has neither been audited, nor reviewed by our auditors, Mazars LLP.
FIELD SYSTEMS DESIGNS HOLDINGS PLC
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
As at 30 November 2017
|2017
|2016
|£'000
|£'000
|FIXED ASSETS
|Tangible assets
|322
|958
|Investment property
|217
|756
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Stock
|21
|19
|Debtors
|7,346
|5,399
|Cash at bank and in hand
|3,341
|2,287
|________
|________
|10,708
|7,705
|________
|________
|CREDITORS
|Amounts falling due within one year
|7,884
|6,454
|________
|________
|NET CURRENT ASSETS
|2,824
|1,251
|________
|________
|TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT
|LIABILITIES
|3,363
|2,965
|CREDITORS
|Amounts falling due after more than one year
|20
|34
|PROVISION FOR LIABILITIES
|Deferred tax
|31
|4
|Post-Employment Employee Benefits
|-
|-
|________
|________
|NET ASSETS
|3,312
|2,927
|=======
|=======
|CAPITAL AND RESERVES
|Called up share capital
|569
|569
|Share premium account
|159
|159
|Reserves
|2,584
|2,199
|________
|________
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|3,312
|2,927
|=======
|=======