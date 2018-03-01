FIELD SYSTEMS DESIGNS HOLDINGS PLC - Half-year Report

FIELD SYSTEMS DESIGNS HOLDINGS PLC

INTERIM RESULTS

The Board of Field Systems Designs Holdings plc (FSD), a specialist installation and engineering Group providing mechanical and electrical installation and maintenance services in the water, power, waste, security, commercial and transport industries, announces its interim results for the six months to 30 November 2017.

OVERVIEW

The results for the first six months of this financial year reflect increased turnover and profits compared to the prior period, reflecting continued improved trading conditions.

The current AMP6 (Sixth Asset Management Programme in the Water Industry) runs until April 2020. The water utilities have now mostly concluded their MEICA frameworks with different approaches to their mechanisms and methodologies of spend. Sales volumes in the Water Industry have been strong during this period and the spend is set to continue until AMP7.

The opening order book included several large projects using Incineration, Gasification and Biomass technologies, from the Energy from Waste (EfW) sector. These projects are on target to be completed during the 2018 financial year. Despite FSD now working on its 10th EfW project, the recent decisions by prominent Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractors to not pursue further opportunity from the EfW sector has reduced the EfW opportunities available to FSD in the short-term.

Gross profit margins were reduced from the prior period reflecting the ongoing difficulties in recovering value from variations and programme extensions, a situation which is likely to remain all the time that significant customer-driven changes in scope and programme extensions persist.

There remains no pension fund deficit on a FRS102 accounting basis, having met this encouraging milestone last year, however a significant deficit remains on the more stringent actuarial valuation basis which will next be reviewed in March 2018.

Operating profits improved from the comparative period and the consolidated results for the six months to 30 November 2017 show group turnover of GBP12million (2016 GBP8.5million) with a group profit after tax of GBP168,000 (2016 GBP92,000).

OUTLOOK

FSD's sales effort is committed to both the water sector and towards new markets including EfW. The Board expect volumes in the water sector to continue to improve, but the timing of release of EfW work is more difficult to predict. The order book however remains strong and the balance sheet sound. The directors believe that the group remains well positioned for the future.

P J Haines

Managing Director

28 February 2018





FIELD SYSTEMS DESIGNS HOLDINGS PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT

for the six months ended 30 November 2017

2017 2016 £'000 £'000 TURNOVER 12,046 8,473 Cost of sales (11,238) (7,902) _______ _______ GROSS PROFIT 808 571 Net operating expenses (596) (449) _______ _______ OPERATING PROFIT 212 122 Interest payable and similar charges 1 8 _______ _______ PROFIT ON ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE TAXATION 211 114 Taxation 43 22 _______ _______ PROFIT ON ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER TAXATION 168 92 ====== ====== Other comprehensive income (30) (12) _______ _______ TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR[LH1] 138 80 ====== ====== EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic 3.1p 1.7p ====== ======



NOTES:

1. The directors of Field Systems Designs Holdings plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

2. This interim statement has neither been audited, nor reviewed by our auditors, Mazars LLP.







FIELD SYSTEMS DESIGNS HOLDINGS PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

As at 30 November 2017