AS LHV Group discloses information about this year's interest payments on subordinated bonds.



In 2018, regarding the bond LHVB065025A (ISIN code: EE3300110741) with the annual interest rate of 6.50% the list of investors will be closed on the following dates:



-- 27.04.2018 - payment to investors on 30.04.2018 -- 27.07.2018 - payment to investors on 30.07.2018 -- 26.10.2018 - payment to investors on 29.10.2018



Every interest payment will be 16.25 euros per one security and if needed the income tax (tax rate 20%) in the amount of 3.25 euros per one security will be withhold.



In 2018, regarding the bond LHVB072524A (ISIN code: EE3300110550) with the annual interest rate of 7.25% the list of investors will be closed on the following dates:



-- 19.03.2018 - payment to investors on 20.03.2018 -- 19.06.2018 - payment to investors on 20.06.2018 -- 19.09.2018 - payment to investors on 20.09.2018 -- 19.12.2018 - payment to investors on 20.12.2018



Every interest payment will be 906.25 euros per one security and if needed the income tax (tax rate 20%) in the amount of 181.25 euros per one security will be withhold.



The lists will be closed on the mentioned dates at the end of the working day of the settlement system. Interest payments will be processed in accordance with the bond issue terms.



