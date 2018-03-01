FLSmidth: Long-term incentive programme 2018

01.03.2018



Danish Financial Supervisory Authority

Århusgade 110

DK-2100 Copenhagen Ø

Company Announcement No. 3-2018:

The Board of Directors of FLSmidth & Co. A/S has today allocated performance shares to the members of the Executive Management and key staff (158 persons in total) as part of the Group's long-term incentive programme.



The maximum number of performance shares allocated is 121,013, of which 25,674 pertain to members of the Executive Management. The vesting period is three years, and vesting will depend on stretched financial targets being achieved. The applicable financial targets are EBITA margin and net working capital ratio, calculated at three-year-averages.



The cost of the programme is DKK 46.9 million assuming the performance shares vest in full, based on the average closing share price from 8-14 February 2018 (the first five trading days after publication of the Annual Report).

An additional pool of 8,695 performance shares will be available later in the year for the onboarding of key people. The cost of the additional pool is DKK 3.4 million assuming full allocation and full vesting.

The primary purpose of the programme is to retain key staff and to align the interests of shareholders and participants in the incentive programme by rewarding performance in accordance with the strategy and the long-term financial targets.

-------------------------------------

