SINGAPORE, Mar 1, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Singapore eDevelopment (SGX: 40V; SeD) is pleased to announce biomedical subsidiary Global BioLife, Inc. has completed the initial Zaire Ebola research portion for the study of new anti-viral drug LB2, part of its new universal therapeutic drug platform, Linebacker, which is designed to combat a range of diseases, including neurological, anti-microbial, anti-viral, and oncology.The first documented outbreak of Ebola was in 1976, with more recent notable outbreaks occurring between 2014 - 2016. With fatality rates of up to 90%, Ebola is a severe viral disease transmitted from wild animals to human beings through physical contact, then spreads through human to human contact. There are very few treatment options for Ebola, making infection prevention and infection control practices the strongest defence against the viral disease.Global BioLife is building on existing research by Mr. Daryl Thompson, the founder of advanced research company GRDG Sciences, LLC. and Director of Scientific Initiatives at Global BioLife, and leveraging on Daryl's expertise in organic and carbohydrate chemistry and use of pandemic technology in research contributing to the development of LB2. The drug displayed efficacy in a much lower dose than T-705 (Favipiravir), the therapeutic agent currently used for treating the Ebola infection.T-705 (Favipiravir) has been in use since 2014 as an experimental anti-viral drug for treating Ebola. This drug has been shown as effective in decreasing mortality, but must be administered 48 to 72 hours after the Ebola infection has set in. Testing for Global BioLife's anti-viral LB2 was conducted at a highest-rated biosafety level 4 (BSL-4) laboratory in Galveston, Texas. BSL-4 laboratories are used to study life-threatening diseases, employing state-of-the-art systems to protect researchers, staff and the general public from contamination.Dr. Roscoe Moore, former Assistant Surgeon General of the United States and who serves as the Scientific Advisor to the Linebacker Project, commented, "The results validate our core belief that the Linebacker platform can be a major entry as an effective small molecule anti-infective - effective, and at the same time, with a good safety profile."In addition to Ebola, the LB2 drug demonstrates similar broad efficacy against SARS, MERS, H5N1 Avian Bird Flu, MRSA, and Cholera. Global BioLife is moving to complete research efforts, and expects positive results from the LB2 drug against ZIKA, Malaria, and the influenza pandemic."Based on the Ebola data alone, LB2 is the leading anti-viral drug candidate, with the lowest toxicity. We have high hopes that the LB2 drug has the potential to make real impact in improving people's health globally," said Dr. Peihong (Peggy) Tang, Global BioLife Director and Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Tang has a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from Columbia University, and worked for Merck & Co. from 1995-2003 as a Senior Engineer focusing on pharmaceutical process engineering and technical services.Mr. Chan Heng Fai, Executive Chairman of Singapore eDevelopment, said, "Global BioLife is on the cutting edge of research into real solutions for global health problems."The Linebacker universal therapeutic drug platform is in final pre-clinical testing against an array of diseases. Global BioLife expects to complete validating laboratory data on the platform, which includes for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, within the next four (4) months. Shareholders and potential investors in Singapore eDevelopment are advised to exercise caution when trading or dealing in Company securities, as there is no certainty or assurance that the transactions mentioned in this announcement will materialise, read any further Company announcements carefully, and consult their stockbrokers, bank managers or solicitors if they have any doubts about the actions they should take.About Singapore eDevelopment LtdIncorporated on 9 September 2009 and listed on the Singapore Exchange in July 2010, Singapore eDevelopment Ltd (SeD) is involved in: Property development and investments primarily in the United States and Western Australia; Information technology-related businesses; Development, research, testing, manufacturing, licensing and distribution of biomedical products; and Investment activities. For more information, please visit: www.SeD.com.sg or email: contact@sed.com.sg.About Global BioLife IncGlobal BioLife Inc. (GBLI) is 70% held by Global BioMedical Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore BioMedical Pte. Ltd., which is directly held by Singapore eDevelopment Ltd, a company listed on the Singapore Exchange. Of the remaing, 20% is held by Global Research and Discovery Group Scientific LLC (GRDGS), while ASX-listed Holista CollTech Ltd holds the remaing 10%.GBLI leverages its scientific know-how and intellectual property in providing solutions toproblems that have been plaguing the biomedical field for decades. Tapping the scientific expertise of GRDGS and Holista, GBLI pledges effort in R&D and drug discovery and development for the prevention, inhibition and treatment of neurological, oncological and immuno-related diseases. GBLI is also working with partners to develop a DEET alternative, second-generation mosquito defense technology, and protection against mosquito transmitted diseases such as Zika and Dengue. For more information, please visit www.globalbiolife.com.About GRDG Sciences, LLCGRDG Sciences, LLC is an advanced research team formed in Florida by natural product discovery and drug research scientist Daryl Thompson. For more information, please visit www.globalrdg.com.Source: Singapore eDevelopment LtdCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.