Kindly note that the following instrument shall be suspended with effect from today Thursday 1 March 2018 as per Listing Authority Announcement TS Ref: 2018/03/000 dated 1 March 2018



Instrument Name: 5.1% 6PM 2025

Short Code: 6PM25

ISIN; MT0000351206



Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on 0035621244051 for any questions you may have.