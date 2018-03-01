sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 01.03.2018

01.03.2018 | 08:09
CRH PLC: 2017 Full Year Results

DUBLIN / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2018 / CRH PLC (LSE: CRH)

Key Points

  • Another year of profit growth
  • Focus on performance improvement and operational delivery
  • Margins and returns ahead in all American and European Divisions
  • Strong balance sheet with good cash generation supporting active year of development

Trading Highlights1

  • Sales of €27.6 billion, 2% ahead of 2016; like-for-like sales up 2%
  • EBITDA2 up 6% to €3.3 billion; like-for-like EBITDA up 3%
  • EBITDA margin of 12.0%, up from 11.5% in 2016
  • Cash inflow of €2.2 billion from operating activities
  • Basic EPS of 226.8c was 51% ahead of 2016; excluding certain one-off gains adjusted EPS2 was 166.2c or 11% ahead

Strategic Highlights

  • Return on Net Assets (RONA2) 10.6%, up from 9.7% in 2016
  • Delivering value through efficient capital management
  • Net debt/EBITDA2 at 1.8x after €1.7 billion net development activity
  • Full year dividend per share increased by 5% to 68.0c, covered 3.3 times

    Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

    http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3102G_1-2018-2-28.pdf

    SOURCE: CRH PLC

    © 2018 ACCESSWIRE