CRH PLC: 2017 Full Year Results

DUBLIN / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2018 / CRH PLC (LSE: CRH)
Key Points
- Another year of profit growth
- Focus on performance improvement and operational delivery
- Margins and returns ahead in all American and European Divisions
- Strong balance sheet with good cash generation supporting active year of development
Trading Highlights1
- Sales of €27.6 billion, 2% ahead of 2016; like-for-like sales up 2%
- EBITDA2 up 6% to €3.3 billion; like-for-like EBITDA up 3%
- EBITDA margin of 12.0%, up from 11.5% in 2016
- Cash inflow of €2.2 billion from operating activities
- Basic EPS of 226.8c was 51% ahead of 2016; excluding certain one-off gains adjusted EPS2 was 166.2c or 11% ahead
Strategic Highlights
- Return on Net Assets (RONA2) 10.6%, up from 9.7% in 2016
- Delivering value through efficient capital management
- Net debt/EBITDA2 at 1.8x after €1.7 billion net development activity
- Full year dividend per share increased by 5% to 68.0c, covered 3.3 times
