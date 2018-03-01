CRH PLC: 2017 Full Year Results

DUBLIN / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2018 / CRH PLC (LSE: CRH)

Another year of profit growth

Focus on performance improvement and operational delivery

Margins and returns ahead in all American and European Divisions

Strong balance sheet with good cash generation supporting active year of development

Trading Highlights1

Sales of €27.6 billion, 2% ahead of 2016; like-for-like sales up 2%

EBITDA 2 up 6% to €3.3 billion; like-for-like EBITDA up 3%

EBITDA margin of 12.0%, up from 11.5% in 2016

Cash inflow of €2.2 billion from operating activities

Basic EPS of 226.8c was 51% ahead of 2016; excluding certain one-off gains adjusted EPS2 was 166.2c or 11% ahead

Strategic Highlights

Return on Net Assets (RONA 2 ) 10.6%, up from 9.7% in 2016

Delivering value through efficient capital management

Net debt/EBITDA 2 at 1.8x after €1.7 billion net development activity

Full year dividend per share increased by 5% to 68.0c, covered 3.3 times

