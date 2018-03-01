

DETTINGEN AN DER ERMS (dpa-AFX) - Elringklinger Ag (EGKLF.PK) reported preliminary 2017 EBIT of 137.3 million euros compared to 135.6 million euros, prior year. Group earnings before interest, taxes, and purchase price allocation was 141.8 million euros compared to 140.4 million euros, a year ago.



Fiscal 2017 revenue totaled 1.66 billion euros, up 6.8% year on year. Taking into account the effects of currencies and acquisitions, organic growth was 8.1%.



ElringKlinger will publish its full and definitive results for the 2017 financial year on March 27, 2018, together with its outlook for 2018.



