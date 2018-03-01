sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,81 Euro		-1,22
-7,16 %
WKN: 785602 ISIN: DE0007856023 Ticker-Symbol: ZIL2 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ELRINGKLINGER AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELRINGKLINGER AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,94
16,02
11:29
15,93
16,03
11:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELRINGKLINGER AG
ELRINGKLINGER AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELRINGKLINGER AG15,81-7,16 %