

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French utility Suez Environnement Co SA (SZEVF.PK, SZEVY.PK) reported that its net income Group share for fiscal 2017 declined to 302 million euros from 420 million euros in the prior year.



However, EBIT for the year edged up 0.2 percent to 1.284 billion euros from 1.282 billion euros in the previous year. EBIT rose 0.6 percent at constant exchange rates.



The Group generated revenue of 15.87 billion euros, up from 15.32 billion euros last year, with organic growth of 1.5 percent.



Suez said it will propose a 2017 dividend of 0.65 euros per share at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 15, 2018.



SUEZ reaffirmed its profitable growth strategy and announced an action plan to support its ambitions. As of 1 March 2018, Jean-Marc Boursier is appointed Group Senior Executive VP in charge of Finance and Recycling & Recovery in Northern Europe.



As of 19 March, Marie-Ange Debon is appointed Group Senior Executive VP in charge of France, Italy and Central Europe, while Bertrand Camus is appointed Group Senior Executive VP in charge of Africa, Middle East, India, Asia and Pacific.



Angel Simon is appointed Group Senior Executive VP in charge of Spain, North America & Latin America, while Jean-Yves Larrouturou, Suez Senior Executive VP in charge of Group's transformation and General Secretary, will take over responsibility for large industrial accounts as of 1 March.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Suez affirmed its outlook for revenue growth at constant exchange rates of about 9 percent, and growth in EBIT of about 10 percent at constant exchange rates before recognition of the impact of purchase price allocation for the acquisition of GE Water.



