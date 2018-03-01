The Netherlands premier postal services provider will be distributing the goods sold on INS Ecosystem blockchain-based marketplace

INS Ecosystem, the world's first decentralized grocery marketplace today announced that PostNL, the Netherlands largest distribution operator responsible for the delivery of all private mail in the country, has confirmed its intention to distribute the goods sold on INS Ecosystem marketplace. PostNL will thus endorse INS Ecosystem 2018 major roll out into the Netherlands with its huge grocery market turnover of €35.7 billion EUR.

INS Ecosystem Co-founder, Peter Fedchenkov said, "In order to revolutionize the direct-to- consumer interaction and make it the first option model for manufacturers globally, we need to ensure that goods reach their intended destinations, managing the supply chain as accurately and efficiently as possible. PostNL is constantly improving its excellence with its daily distribution rate of 1.1 million items delivered to 200 countries. We are admiring the partnership with such an outstanding organization, looking forward to the launch date".

Founded by Peter Fedchenkov and Dmitry Zhulin, INS Ecosystem enables grocery manufacturers to address consumers directly bypassing the retail intermediaries, therefore saving up to 30 percent on everyday grocery e-shopping. With INS Ecosystem, consumers will have unimpeded access to both global and local manufacturers, including farmers, significantly reducing shipping distances and cutting the costs. Aimed at reducing waste throughout the supply chain, INS Ecosystem will also leverage blockchain to ensure more efficient shipping practices while implementing effective «pull systems», decreasing product inventories and saving space.

PostNL is the Netherlands largest national logistics operator worth $1.75 Bln on AMS. With its extensive network and 46,000 employees, PostNL processes 555,000 parcels daily in the Benelux the company also delivers nine million letters daily in the Netherlands only. Operating in 13 countries across Europe, PostNL is the second largest delivery service in Germany and Italy. Considering the Netherlands blooming €1 billion EUR e-grocery turnover, PostNL aims to become the primary food logistics provider in the Benelux. PostNL has developed a high-quality last-mile food delivery network in the Netherlands comprised of 18 hubs and 3500 vehicles.

With seven of the top twenty FMCG global manufacturers having expressed their strong interest in selling their goods directly to consumer, INS Ecosystem will begin its project roll out in the Netherlands this year: "Our strategic and influential agreements within the Netherlands are a sign of many great things to come, while MoU with the region leading logistics operator is a huge leap forward in our ambitious journey to transform the consumer goods industry worldwide", concluded Fedchenkov.

