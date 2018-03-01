- Successful execution of Push to Pass plan and first concrete results of Opel Vauxhall (OV) turnaround plan PACE1
- 15.4% increase of Group sales at 3.63 million vehicles2
- 20.7% Group revenue growth at €65.2 billion3
- 7.3% Peugeot Citroën DS (PCD) Automotive division recurring operating margin at a record level4
- 7.1% Group recurring operating margin4 excluding OV and 6.1% including OV with a Group recurring operating income at €3,991 million
- 11.5% increase of Net result group share
- €1.56 billion positive operational free cash flow5
Carlos Tavares, Chairman of Groupe PSA Managing Boardsaid: « Peugeot Citroën DS outstanding results, making significant progress for the 4th year in a row, are the proof of our ability to deliver a profitable and sustainable growth. Our agile, customer focused and socially responsible approach is making the difference. The acquisition of Opel Vauxhall is a great opportunity to boost value creation »
A dividend of €0.53 per share will be submitted for approval at the next Shareholders' Meeting.
In 2017, Group revenue amounted to €65,210 million compared to €54,030 million in 2016 up 20.7%. At constant 2015 exchange rates and perimeter, 2017 Group cumulated revenue was up 12.9%6. PCD Automotive division revenue amounted to €40,735 million up by 9.9% compared to 2016. This increase was mainly driven by the product mix (+4.5%) and the volume and country mix (+4.9%) improvement linked to the worldwide success of the Group's new models that more than compensated the negative impact of exchange rates (-1.6%). OV Automotive division revenue amounted to €7,238 million in 20172
Group recurring operating income amounted to €3,991 million, up 23.4% compared to 2016. PCD Automotive recurring operating income grew by 33.3% compared to 2016 at €2,965 million. This 7.3% record profitability level was reached despite raw material cost increases and exchange rate headwinds, thanks to a positive product mix and further cost reductions. OV Automotive recurring operating income amounted to a €179 million loss in 20172
Group recurring operating margin excluding OV stood at 7.1% versus 6% in 20164 and Group recurring operating margin with OV stood at 6.1%.
Group non-recurring operating income and expenses had a negative impact of -€904 million, compared to -€624 million in 2016.
Group net financial expenses decreased to €238 million compared to €268 million in 2016.
Consolidated net income reached €2,358 million, an increase of €209 million compared to 2016. Net income, Group share, reached €1,929 million compared to €1,730 million in 2016.
The Opel Vauxhall turnaround plan presented on November 9th is delivering its first concrete achievements such as a joint purchasing organization, social agreements and costs savings.
Banque PSA Finance reported recurring operating income of €632 million7, up 10.7%.
Faurecia recurring operating income was €1,170 million, up 20.6%.
The free cash flow of manufacturing and sales companies was €500 million and the operational free cash flow was €1,554 million.
Total PCD inventory, including independent dealers, stood at 416,000 vehicles at 31 December 2017, an increase of 10,000 units year on year.
The net financial position of manufacturing and sales companies was €6,194 million at 31 December 2017, compared to €6,813 million at 31 December 2016.
A dividend of €0.53 per share will be submitted for approval at the next Shareholders' Meeting with an ex-dividend date considered to be on May 2nd 2018, and the payment date on May 4th 2018
Market outlook: in 2018, the Group anticipates a stable automotive market in Europe, and growth of 4% in Latin America, 10% in Russia and 2% in China.
Operational outlook
The Push to Pass plan sets the following targets for Groupe PSA (excluding Opel Vauxhall):
- Deliver over 4.5% Automotive recurring operating margin8 on average in 2016-2018, and target over 6% by 2021;
- Deliver 10% Group revenue growth by 20189 vs 2015, and target additional 15% by 20219
Link to the presentation of FY2017.
Financial Calendar
24 April 2018: First-quarter 2018 revenue
24 April 2018: Shareholders' Meeting
24 July 2018: 2018 interim results
24 October 2018: Third-quarter 2017 revenue
Groupe PSA consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 were approved by the Managing Board on 19 February 2018 and reviewed by the Supervisory Board on 28 February 2018. The Group's Statutory Auditors have completed their audit and are currently issuing their report on the consolidated financial statements. The report on the annual results and the presentation of the 2017 results can be consulted on the Group's website (www.groupe-psa.com), in the "Finance" section.
About Groupe PSA
The Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all client expectations. The Group has five car brands, PeugeotCitroënDSOpel and Vauxhall, as well as a wide array of mobility and smart services under its Free2Move brand, aiming to become a great carmaker and the preferred mobility provider.
Attachements
Consolidated Income Statement
|2016
|2017
|(in million euros)
|Manufacturing and sales companies
|Finance companies
|Eliminations
|TOTAL
|Manufacturing and sales companies
|Finance companies
|Eliminations
|TOTAL
|Revenue
|53,884
|161
|(15)
|54,030
|65,094
|139
|(23)
|65,210
|Recurring operating income (loss)
|3,234
|1
|3,235
|3,977
|14
|3,991
|Operating income
|2,610
|1
|2,611
|3,073
|14
|3,087
|Net financial income (expense)
|(272)
|4
|(268)
|(241)
|3
|(238)
|Income taxes
|(498)
|(19)
|(517)
|(691)
|(10)
|(701)
|Share in net earnings of companies at equity
|(67)
|195
|128
|(9)
|226
|217
|Profit (loss) from operations held for sale or to be continued in partnership
|174
|21
|195
|(7)
|(7)
|Consolidated profit
|1,947
|202
|2,149
|2,125
|233
|2,358
|Attributable to owners of the parent
|1,532
|198
|1,730
|1,702
|227
|1,929
|attributable to non-controlling interests
|415
|4
|419
|423
|6
|429
|Basic earnings per €1 par value share attributable to equity holders of the parent
|2.16
|2.18
|Diluted earnings per €1 par value share attributable to equity holders of the parent
|1.93
|2.05
Consolidated balance sheet
|Assets
|31 December 2016
|31 December 2017
|(in million euros)
|Manufacturing and sales companies
|Finance companies
|Eliminations
|TOTAL
|Manufacturing and sales companies
|Finance companies
|Eliminations
|TOTAL
|Total non-current assets
|22,311
|1,654
|23,965
|28,693
|2,313
|31,006
|Total current assets
|20,133
|1,087
|(32)
|21,188
|25,678
|865
|(44)
|26,499
|TOTAL ASSETS
|42,444
|2,741
|(32)
|45,153
|54,371
|3,178
|(44)
|57,505
|
Equity
and liabilities
|31 December 2016
|31 December 2017
|(in million euros)
|Manufacturing and sales companies
|Finance companies
|Eliminations
|TOTAL
| Manufacturing
and sales companies
|Finance companies
|Eliminations
|TOTAL
|Total equity
|14,618
|16,720
|Total non-current liabilities
|10,123
|15
|10,138
|11,544
|7
|11,551
|Total current liabilities
|19,797
|632
|(32)
|20,397
|28,654
|624
|(44)
|29,234
|TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES
|45,153
|57,505
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|2016
|2017
|(in million euros)
|Manufacturing and sales companies
|Finance companies
|Eliminations
|TOTAL
| Manufacturing
and sales companies
|Finance companies
|Eliminations
|TOTAL
|Consolidated profit from continuing operations
|1,773
|171
|1,944
|2,132
|233
|2,365
|Funds from operations
|4,466
|69
|4,535
|5,205
|145
|5,350
|Net cash from (used in) operating activities of continuing operations
|4,937
|1,356
|177
|6,470
|5,213
|63
|1
|5,277
|Net cash from (used in) investing activities of continuing operations
|(2,673)
|113
|10
|(2,550)
|(4,713)
|(535)
|270
|(4,978)
|Net cash from (used in) financing activities of continuing operations
|(905)
|(330)
|(447)
|(1,682)
|(347)
|264
|(271)
|(354)
|Net cash related to the non-transferred debt of finance companies to be continued in partnership
|(2,615)
|305
|(2,310)
|Net cash from the transferred assets and liabilities of operations held for sale or to be continued in partnership
|(255)
|1,097
|1
|843
|(7)
|(7)
|Effect of changes in exchange rates
|(93)
|16
|(77)
|(119)
|(2)
|(121)
|Increase (decrease) in cash from continuing operations and from operations held for sale or to be continued in partnership
|1,011
|(363)
|46
|694
|27
|(210)
|(183)
|Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|10,453
|893
|(54)
|11,292
|11,464
|530
|(8)
|11,986
|Net cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations at end of period
|11,464
|530
|(8)
|11,986
|11,491
|320
|(8)
|11,803
1 Opel Vauxhall turnaround plan launched on November, 9th 2017
2 Opel Vauxhall (OV) is consolidated since August, 1st 2017
3 Group revenue includes OV since August, 1st 2017
4 Recurring operating income related to revenue
5 Sales and manufacturing companies
6 Growth at constant exchange rates (2015) and perimeter (excluding OV)
7 100% of the result of Banque PSA Finance. In the financial statements of the PSA Group, joint ventures are consolidated using the equity method.
8 Recurring operating income related to revenue
9 At constant (2015) exchange rates and perimeter (excluding OV)
