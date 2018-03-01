Successful execution of Push to Pass plan and first concrete results of Opel Vauxhall (OV) turnaround plan PACE 1

15.4% increase of Group sales at 3.63 million vehicles 2

20.7% Group revenue growth at €65.2 billion 3

7.3% Peugeot Citroën DS (PCD) Automotive division recurring operating margin at a record level 4

7.1% Group recurring operating margin 4 excluding OV and 6.1% including OV with a Group recurring operating income at €3,991 million

11.5% increase of Net result group share

€1.56 billion positive operational free cash flow5

Carlos Tavares, Chairman of Groupe PSA Managing Boardsaid: « Peugeot Citroën DS outstanding results, making significant progress for the 4th year in a row, are the proof of our ability to deliver a profitable and sustainable growth. Our agile, customer focused and socially responsible approach is making the difference. The acquisition of Opel Vauxhall is a great opportunity to boost value creation »

A dividend of €0.53 per share will be submitted for approval at the next Shareholders' Meeting.

In 2017, Group revenue amounted to €65,210 million compared to €54,030 million in 2016 up 20.7%. At constant 2015 exchange rates and perimeter, 2017 Group cumulated revenue was up 12.9%6. PCD Automotive division revenue amounted to €40,735 million up by 9.9% compared to 2016. This increase was mainly driven by the product mix (+4.5%) and the volume and country mix (+4.9%) improvement linked to the worldwide success of the Group's new models that more than compensated the negative impact of exchange rates (-1.6%). OV Automotive division revenue amounted to €7,238 million in 20172

Group recurring operating income amounted to €3,991 million, up 23.4% compared to 2016. PCD Automotive recurring operating income grew by 33.3% compared to 2016 at €2,965 million. This 7.3% record profitability level was reached despite raw material cost increases and exchange rate headwinds, thanks to a positive product mix and further cost reductions. OV Automotive recurring operating income amounted to a €179 million loss in 20172

Group recurring operating margin excluding OV stood at 7.1% versus 6% in 20164 and Group recurring operating margin with OV stood at 6.1%.

Group non-recurring operating income and expenses had a negative impact of -€904 million, compared to -€624 million in 2016.

Group net financial expenses decreased to €238 million compared to €268 million in 2016.

Consolidated net income reached €2,358 million, an increase of €209 million compared to 2016. Net income, Group share, reached €1,929 million compared to €1,730 million in 2016.

The Opel Vauxhall turnaround plan presented on November 9th is delivering its first concrete achievements such as a joint purchasing organization, social agreements and costs savings.

Banque PSA Finance reported recurring operating income of €632 million7, up 10.7%.

Faurecia recurring operating income was €1,170 million, up 20.6%.

The free cash flow of manufacturing and sales companies was €500 million and the operational free cash flow was €1,554 million.

Total PCD inventory, including independent dealers, stood at 416,000 vehicles at 31 December 2017, an increase of 10,000 units year on year.

The net financial position of manufacturing and sales companies was €6,194 million at 31 December 2017, compared to €6,813 million at 31 December 2016.

A dividend of €0.53 per share will be submitted for approval at the next Shareholders' Meeting with an ex-dividend date considered to be on May 2nd 2018, and the payment date on May 4th 2018

Market outlook: in 2018, the Group anticipates a stable automotive market in Europe, and growth of 4% in Latin America, 10% in Russia and 2% in China.

Operational outlook

The Push to Pass plan sets the following targets for Groupe PSA (excluding Opel Vauxhall):

Deliver over 4.5% Automotive recurring operating margin 8 on average in 2016-2018, and target over 6% by 2021;

on average in 2016-2018, and target over 6% by 2021; Deliver 10% Group revenue growth by 20189 vs 2015, and target additional 15% by 20219

Financial Calendar

24 April 2018: First-quarter 2018 revenue

24 April 2018: Shareholders' Meeting

24 July 2018: 2018 interim results

24 October 2018: Third-quarter 2017 revenue

Consolidated Income Statement

2016 2017 (in million euros) Manufacturing and sales companies Finance companies Eliminations TOTAL Manufacturing and sales companies Finance companies Eliminations TOTAL Revenue 53,884 161 (15) 54,030 65,094 139 (23) 65,210 Recurring operating income (loss) 3,234 1 3,235 3,977 14 3,991 Operating income 2,610 1 2,611 3,073 14 3,087 Net financial income (expense) (272) 4 (268) (241) 3 (238) Income taxes (498) (19) (517) (691) (10) (701) Share in net earnings of companies at equity (67) 195 128 (9) 226 217 Profit (loss) from operations held for sale or to be continued in partnership 174 21 195 (7) (7) Consolidated profit 1,947 202 2,149 2,125 233 2,358 Attributable to owners of the parent 1,532 198 1,730 1,702 227 1,929 attributable to non-controlling interests 415 4 419 423 6 429 Basic earnings per €1 par value share attributable to equity holders of the parent 2.16 2.18 Diluted earnings per €1 par value share attributable to equity holders of the parent 1.93 2.05

Consolidated balance sheet

Assets 31 December 2016 31 December 2017 (in million euros) Manufacturing and sales companies Finance companies Eliminations TOTAL Manufacturing and sales companies Finance companies Eliminations TOTAL Total non-current assets 22,311 1,654 23,965 28,693 2,313 31,006 Total current assets 20,133 1,087 (32) 21,188 25,678 865 (44) 26,499 TOTAL ASSETS 42,444 2,741 (32) 45,153 54,371 3,178 (44) 57,505 Equity and liabilities 31 December 2016 31 December 2017 (in million euros) Manufacturing and sales companies Finance companies Eliminations TOTAL Manufacturing and sales companies Finance companies Eliminations TOTAL Total equity 14,618 16,720 Total non-current liabilities 10,123 15 10,138 11,544 7 11,551 Total current liabilities 19,797 632 (32) 20,397 28,654 624 (44) 29,234 TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES 45,153 57,505

Consolidated statement of cash flows

2016 2017 (in million euros) Manufacturing and sales companies Finance companies Eliminations TOTAL Manufacturing and sales companies Finance companies Eliminations TOTAL Consolidated profit from continuing operations 1,773 171 1,944 2,132 233 2,365 Funds from operations 4,466 69 4,535 5,205 145 5,350 Net cash from (used in) operating activities of continuing operations 4,937 1,356 177 6,470 5,213 63 1 5,277 Net cash from (used in) investing activities of continuing operations (2,673) 113 10 (2,550) (4,713) (535) 270 (4,978) Net cash from (used in) financing activities of continuing operations (905) (330) (447) (1,682) (347) 264 (271) (354) Net cash related to the non-transferred debt of finance companies to be continued in partnership (2,615) 305 (2,310) Net cash from the transferred assets and liabilities of operations held for sale or to be continued in partnership (255) 1,097 1 843 (7) (7) Effect of changes in exchange rates (93) 16 (77) (119) (2) (121) Increase (decrease) in cash from continuing operations and from operations held for sale or to be continued in partnership 1,011 (363) 46 694 27 (210) (183) Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 10,453 893 (54) 11,292 11,464 530 (8) 11,986 Net cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations at end of period 11,464 530 (8) 11,986 11,491 320 (8) 11,803

1 Opel Vauxhall turnaround plan launched on November, 9th 2017

2 Opel Vauxhall (OV) is consolidated since August, 1st 2017

3 Group revenue includes OV since August, 1st 2017

4 Recurring operating income related to revenue

5 Sales and manufacturing companies

6 Growth at constant exchange rates (2015) and perimeter (excluding OV)

7 100% of the result of Banque PSA Finance. In the financial statements of the PSA Group, joint ventures are consolidated using the equity method.

8 Recurring operating income related to revenue

9 At constant (2015) exchange rates and perimeter (excluding OV)

