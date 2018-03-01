

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Groupe PSA (PEUGF.PK) reported that its consolidated net income for fiscal year 2017 was 2.358 billion euros, an increase of 209 million euros compared to 2016. Net income, Group share, reached 1.929 billion euros compared to 1.730 billion euros in 2016.



Group revenue amounted to 65.210 billion euros up 20.7% from last year. At constant 2015 exchange rates and perimeter, 2017 Group cumulated revenue was up 12.9%.



For 2018, the Group anticipates a stable automotive market in Europe, and growth of 4% in Latin America, 10% in Russia and 2% in China.



The company noted that a dividend of 0.53 euros per share will be submitted for approval at the next Shareholders' Meeting with an ex-dividend date considered to be on May 2nd 2018, and the payment date on May 4th 2018.



Groupe PSA, excluding Opel Vauxhall, expects to deliver 10% Group revenue growth by 2018 compared to 2015, and target additional 15% by 2021.



