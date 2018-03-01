

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's economy expanded more than expected at the end of 2017, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs revealed Thursday.



Gross domestic product climbed 0.6 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter. Although the rate was slower than the 0.7 percent growth posted in the third quarter, it was above the expected rate of 0.5 percent.



Year-on-year, GDP growth accelerated to 1.9 percent from 1.2 percent in the third quarter. Economists had forecast growth to improve moderately to 1.7 percent.



Growth was broad-based across the various business sectors, with manufacturing, construction and most service sectors, particularly financial services, providing momentum.



On the expenditure side, growth was underpinned by consumption and investment in construction. Household spending gained 0.2 percent and government expenditure advanced 0.5 percent.



Construction investment advanced 1.1 percent, while investment in equipment and software decreased 1.3 percent.



Exports of goods excluding valuables fell 1.4 percent and shipment of services decreased 2.7 percent. On the other hand, import of goods excluding valuables rebounded 4.4 percent. At the same time, imports of services decreased 5.1 percent.



In the whole year of 2017, economic growth moderated to 1 percent from 1.4 percent in 2016, data showed.



