Ericsson and Dialog Axiata partner to roll out the first commercial massive IoT network in Sri Lanka

WASHINGTON, Mar. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka's largest telecommunications services provider, and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) have rolled out the first commercial Massive IoT network supporting both Cat-M1 and NB-IoT technologies in South Asia.

Deployed across Dialog Axiata's Sri Lankan network, the advanced mobile network technology will help accelerate the proliferation of IoT devices. It will further develop the IoT ecosystem in the country by offering the superior coverage, long battery life and cost-effective solutions to enterprises.

Pradeep De Almeida, Group Chief Technology Officer, Dialog Axiata PLC, says: "With this launch, we are seeking to accelerate the adoption of innovative technologies by enterprises and help them create exciting new products and services for consumers. The Cat-M1/NB-IoT network will amplify opportunity for solutions such as Smart Metering for utilities, Smart Parking, Smart Bins, smart environmental sensors for smart cities, logistic solutions as well as other applications in agriculture and farming."

Ericsson delivers Cat-M1 (LTE-M) and NB-IoT support as a software activation to Dialog Axiata's existing LTE Radio Access Network. Ericsson's Massive IoT solutions for Cat-M1 and NB-IoT devices have great advantages including low cost, low power consumption, deep coverage, massive connections, and more secure and reliable transmission.

Vinod Samarawickrama, Country Manager, Sri Lanka & Maldives, says: "A well-developed IoT ecosystem is fast becoming key for operators to enable new services and revenue streams. Our partnership with Dialog Axiata to roll out the first Massive IoT network for both NB-IoT and Cat-M1 in the country, and notably South Asia, contributes towards this fast-developing IoT ecosystem."

NOTES TO EDITORS

For media kits, backgrounders and high-resolution photos, please visit www.ericsson.com/press

FOLLOW US:

www.twitter.com/ericsson

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

www.youtube.com/ericsson

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

MORE INFORMATION AT:

News Center

media.relations@ericsson.com

(+46-10-719-69-92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com

(+46-10-719-00-00)

ABOUT ERICSSON

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

ERICSSON AT MWC

The do zone at Mobile World Congress 2018 is where Ericsson is showcasing the powerful engagement, value and growth that comes with innovation in 5G, IoT and digital operations. With our live technology demonstrations and customer collaborations, we're rolling up our sleeves and digging in. We're showing, not just saying, why emerging technologies are essential to maximize business potential. Join us live and online at www.ericsson.com/mwc

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/ericsson-and-dialog-axiata-partner-to-roll-out-the-first-commercial-massive-iot-network-in-sri-lanka,c2462258

The following files are available for download: