Hardman & Co Research: Initiation of coverage - Poised to clean up - the emerging ASOS of India

Poised to clean up - the emerging ASOS of India: Koovs sells affordable western fashion online in India. It has an established customer base of half a million active users and has been growing brand recognition rapidly. It has achieved the highest net promoter score (NPS) across its vertical. Its success will come on the back of the growing Indian economy breeding millions of online shoppers. Having spent a few days with Koovs in Delhi, we believe all the ingredients are in place; only the pace is uncertain. To exploit this opportunity, Koovs needs to raise a substantial amount of capital. Please click here for the full report: http://hardmanandco.com/docs/default-source/company-docs/koovs-plc-documents/0 1.03.18-poised-to-clean-up-the-emerging-asos-of-india.pdf

