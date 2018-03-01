sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

86,32 Euro		-3,80
-4,22 %
WKN: 520000 ISIN: DE0005200000 Ticker-Symbol: BEI 
Aktie:
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BEIERSDORF AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BEIERSDORF AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
86,52
86,56
11:10
86,54
86,58
11:10
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BEIERSDORF AG
BEIERSDORF AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BEIERSDORF AG86,32-4,22 %