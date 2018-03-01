

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Nivea maker Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2017 profit after tax dropped 5.2 percent to 689 million euros from last year's 727 million euros.



The change was primarily due to one-off gains in 2016 as well as negative exchange rate effects and losses from financial investments.



EBIT excluding special factors increased to 1.088 billion euros from 1.015 billion euros a year ago. The EBIT margin improved to 15.4% from previous year's 15.0%.



Group sales rose 4.5% to 7.056 billion euros from 6.752 billion euros a year ago. Group sales climbed organically by 5.7%.



Looking ahead, for 2018, Beiersdorf expects sales growth of approximately 4% for the Group and an EBIT margin at prior-year level.



Stefan Heidenreich, CEO of Beiersdorf, said, 'We therefore look ahead to the 2018 financial year with confidence and cautious optimism.'



