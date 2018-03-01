

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hunting Plc (HTG.L) reported a loss before tax from continuing operations of $28.2 million compared to a loss of $144.2 million, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations in cents was 16.4 compared to a loss of 76.8. Underlying profit from operations was $13.7 million compared to a loss of $92.2 million. Underlying profit per share from continuing operations in cents was 7.6 compared to a loss of 45.3.



Fiscal 2017 revenue was $722.9 million compared to $455.8 million, a year ago.



Jim Johnson, Chief Executive, said: 'The Group's results for 2017 have been supported by an exceptional performance by Hunting Titan, leading to Hunting reporting a return to underlying profit for the year as a whole. Onshore drilling and completion activity in the US shale basins has led the strong recovery for those businesses within Hunting focused on this market. Elsewhere across the Group, cost cutting initiatives and general market stability have helped narrow losses.'



