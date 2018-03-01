

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house prices increased at the slowest pace in six months in February, data from Nationwide Building Society showed Thursday.



House prices climbed 2.2 percent year-on-year in February, weaker than January's 3.2 percent increase. This was the slowest since August, when prices grew 2.1 percent. House price inflation was forecast to slow to 2.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, house prices dropped 0.3 percent, this was the first drop in six months. Prices were expected to rise 0.1 percent after registering a 0.8 percent increase.



Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist, said month-to-month changes can be volatile, but the slowdown is consistent with signs of softening in the household sector in recent months.



House prices are likely to be broadly flat, with a marginal gain of around 1 percent over the course of 2018, Gardner added.



