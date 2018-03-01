Hoylu AB: HOYLU ANNOUNCES IMMEDIATE RELEASE OF HOYLU SUITE 3.5

Malmo, Sweden, March 1, 2018 - Hoylu, a leader in enterprise collaboration products, announced the immediate release of Hoylu Suite 3.5, a major software update available to all current subscribers. This release continues to focus on improving the user experience and delivering many valuable new features including expanded support for Anytime Collaboration, workspace customization, personalization and additional device and language support. The update reinforces why Hoylu's software is the most versatile collaboration system in the market today, and why the Hoylu Suite has won multiple awards for Best-In-Class Innovation for the Enterprise Workplace.

"Our goal is to provide intuitive digital workspaces that are essential to any global enterprise. We offer teams the flexibility to work on the same page across industries and disciplines no matter where they are in the world. With a focus on global sustainability and connecting teams together, Hoylu aims at being a vital part of any business that wants to work more efficiently and with ease," said Stein Revelsby, CEO of Hoylu.

Key release features include:

Dynamic Weblink Support

Web links can easily be added to a workspace for easy reference, simply drag in or add web references for anything. This allows workspaces to be connected to third party applications like JIRA or Visual Studio, as well as image and video libraries to provide a single source for storing and reviewing material in a single location. The infinite canvas allows all information to stay together further reducing hassles for keeping key business information together.

Workspace Customization

After significant demand, Hoylu Suite now has additional support for templates, libraries and different types of workspaces expertly designed specifically for key construction, education and project workflows, as well as sports activities. Additional shapes and icon libraries were added to assist with workflow scenarios like creating engineering diagrams, work plan review and process workflows. Each of these items allow for workspaces to be customized for key needs in each industry.

Keyboard Text Entry

Keyboards can now be used to type directly into a workspace for those situations when more formal presentation and clarity is needed. The combination of handwriting capabilities and now keyboard entry provides further accessibility for any user of the product from Agile and Lean planning activities, brainstorming or sharing content across continents.

Personalized Localization

Hoylu also has announced full native localization for its markets around the world, with the

ability to select languages by individual user account. This capability allows teams in different regions to work natively and communicate globally.

Browser Support

Hoylu's software is now available through any standard browser on both Windows, Android and Apple devices, making communication through a Hoylu workspace possible on every device from the large Huddlewall sized projection screens, interactive touch displays, personal desktop, laptop, tablets and mobile phones.

Performance and Security Enhancements

Hoylu Suite has made several performance improvements for quicker, more responsive shared sessions. Also, additional password security options are now available for stronger workspace protection that can be extended to individuals and/or groups. And for added convenience, workspaces can now be named for easier sharing and group collaboration.

For more information,please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com (mailto:sr@hoylu.com)

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com (mailto:kw@hoylu.com)

About Hoylu

Hoylu delivers solutions to allow enterprises to plan, assemble and evolve with a focus on enriching the user experience. The Hoylu Suite delivers a comprehensive set of personalized digital workspaces to enable teams across locations, on any device, to work smarter and with more fun across major industries including Engineering, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Manufacturing, Travel, Hospitality, Graphic Design and many more. The Hoylu Suite allows users to create and share workspaces for free form sketching, drawing, mark-ups and organization of documents, pictures, video-links and other types of content on an infinite canvas. The Hoylu Suite is built to be easy to use and engaging with the objective to enhance productivity and simplify work processes for teams and people across multiple disciplines, while working in the same room or in multiple locations. For more information visit: www.hoylu.com or www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu

Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Stockholm

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550

