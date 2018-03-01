

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RPS Group plc (RPS.L) reported a fiscal 2017 loss before tax of 1.6 million pounds compared to profit of 32.8 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 7.47 pence compared to profit of 11.29 pence. Profit before tax, amortisation and impairment of acquired intangibles and transaction related costs, was 53.9 million pounds compared to 50.7 million pounds, last year. Adjusted profit per share increased to 17.01 pence from 16.51 pence.



Fiscal 2017 revenue increased to 630.6 million pounds from 594.5 million pounds, prior year.



The total (paid and proposed) dividend for the year is 9.88 pence per ordinary share. The proposed final dividend of 5.08 pence will be paid on 18 May 2018 to shareholders on the register of members at the close of business on 20 April 2018.



